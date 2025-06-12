Ginny and Georgia season 4 bosses share exciting teases for what comes next

Ginny and Georgia season 3 just came out a week ago, though we're definitely still thinking about that crazy finale and what comes next. We already need more! Though we're going to have to hang in tight because it's still going to be a while before Ginny and Georgia season 4 arrives. However in the meantime, creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski are giving us some teases on what to expect next in the Netflix series.

The duo recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and gave some hints on what the theme of the fourth season will be. Back when season 3 got the renewal, Netflix gave the drama a two-season renewal, so we knew season 4 was coming thankfully. Which is great given the cliffhanger!

Ginny and Georgia season 4's theme will explore understanding

Plus, the great news is that work on the next installment has already begun with the writers' room back up and running in February 2025 (and filming should start sometime later this year according to star Brianne Howey). Because of all that, the creator and showrunner have had time to think about where they want to take the story next. Here's what Glinski told EW:

"Throughout the [third] season, Ginny's gotten to know more about her mom. But does she really know her? In season 4, we dig into Ginny really understanding her mom in a new way. She knows what she's done, but she doesn't necessarily understand her. In season 4, she'll learn to understand her. And part of that is her past coming back into play."

Ginny & Georgia. Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 310 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Of course we all know just how complicated Georgia's past is, and we actually still don't know everything. Her biological father is still a mystery, though apparently he tried to kill her and her mother when she was younger and that's why he's in prison. However when he called Georgia in the finale, it sounded like he was more scared for her, warning her about her mother and stepfather.

The family drama is about to get even more complicated with her mother and stepfather arriving in town, still unknown to Georgia. How will their arrival impact her? One thing is for certain, their involvement in Ginny and Georgia season 4 will definitely help her daughter understand her more. The two still have a ways to go, but they're finally seeing eye to eye more than before as Ginny supported her mother so much in season 3.

Lampert also teased that two characters we wouldn't expect will share a kiss in the fourth season. Hmm. Who could it be? Plus, Paul actor Scott Porter also told Us Weekly that the relationship between Georgia and Paul will still be explored further, especially with the question of whether the baby daddy is Paul or Joe.

I mean, it's a small town. They won't be able to avoid each other. And with Gil now locked up and Austin feeling guilty about his role in that, Paul and Austin's relationship is going to grow too. The actor shared that the duo has "a very special relationship," That was definitely made clear in the third season, and I'd love to see that grow and continue. There is so much to look forward to, we can't wait!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Ginny and Georgia season 4 on Netflix.