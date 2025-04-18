2 Netflix shows to watch and 1 to skip this weekend (April 18)

The weekend has arrived, and for some of us, it's a long weekend in celebration of the Easter weekend. While that means spending lots of time with family and loved ones, that can also mean a bit more time at home catching up on Netflix shows. There are so many great new Netflix shows to binge-watch this weekend, including those burning up the streamer's top 10 ranking.

Right now, Ransom Canyon rests at the peak of the daily top 10 ranking in the U.S., only one day after its series premiere on April 17. The modern Western romantic drama is closely followed by Black Mirror season 7, which debuted last week and has been the talk of the town ever since. It's definitely worth catching up on if you haven't yet begun watching the six new episodes.

Young Sheldon has also reentered the top 10 with the arrival of its seventh and final season on Netflix, which is reason enough to dive back into the beloved Big Bang Theory prequel sitcom. Documentary series, comedy specials, foreign limited series, new hit teen series North of North, and more are among the top titles on Netflix, but what's worth watching and skipping?

Ransom Canyon

Watch! While it's different from Yellowstone, Virgin River, and Heartland, if you love any of those three shows, then you will simply fall head over heels for Ransom Canyon. Another page-to-screen romantic drama series, there are twists and turns in every episode as these cowboys compete for ownership of their land and feud over decades-long relationships.

Throughout the first season, there's a gripping mystery about what really happened on a fateful night that caused the death of a beloved teen, while the various love triangles will have you screaming at your screen. Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Eoin Macken, James Brolin, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Lizzy Greene, and Garrett Warening (TJ from Manifest!) are some of the stars of the ensemble cast that will have you hooked and on the edge of your seat for every episode!

The Glass Dome

Skip! Just behind Ransom Canyon and Black Mirror on the Netflix top 10 in the U.S. on Friday, April 18 is Swedish limited series The Glass Dome, a mystery thriller from author Camilla Läckberg. Obviously, everyone loves to lose themselves in a good mystery limited series (that's why so many of them wind up getting renewed in spite of being "limited"), but The Glass Dome might be a bit heavy for easy weekend viewing.

That's the only reason it's designated as a skip, since perhaps it's not the show for everyone. In the series, a profiler returns to her hometown to investigate the disappearance of a young girl, which forces her to unpack the trauma she faced in her own childhood. The series contains six episodes and Netflix describes it as dark, gritty, and suspenseful.

The Gardener

Watch! If you have been flicking through the Netflix top 10 recently, then you have surely come across the new Spanish crime thriller series The Gardener. Based on the title, the limited series could sound a bit basic, but it's anything but basic. Elite star Álvaro Rico leads the series as a gardener who seemingly lost his ability to feel emotions in a childhood car accident.

Since then, he's used his lack of empathy to become a skilled hitman, using gardening as a cover to bury the bodies. However, when he begins to fall in love, he realizes that his whole operation could come crumbling down. The six-episode limited series has the kind of escapism you want from a weekend binge-watch. Check this one out if you're a fan of murder thrillers!