Outlander and the 7 best (and 3 worst) shows on streaming right now
The long-awaited and highly-anticipated Outlander season 7 part 2 is finally streaming, with the show returning with episode 9, "Unfinished Business." Each week on Fridays, Staz will release a new episode of the second half of the season. Us fans are joyous and definitely in Outlander heaven right now as our favorite show has returned!
This historical drama really is not only one of the best shows on streaming right now, but one of the best shows ever. Period. The story is constantly fresh and exciting, there's so much character development, and of course at the heart of it all is Jamie and Claire's love story. We love romance, and there's almost no better ship than these two. Truly.
If you're also a fan of history, then this show is for you. There's many battles and wars, and even some characters are based on real-life figures. There's some politics involved, as well as a whole lot of drama and obstacles the characters have to overcome. See? I told you there's a lot to love about Outlander! I think what my favorite thing about it though is that the story is never, will Jamie and Claire be together?
Because they will be forever. That's not a question. It's when will they be back together after outside forces separate them. It's really refreshing because the whole will they/won't they formula is pretty old and tiring to watch. So I really aprreciate that about this couple's tale. They are soulmates and made for each other, and they know it.
Alright, I've ranted on a lot about Outlander and I could go on forever. But there are other shows on this list that deserve some recognition as well. Other than Outlander, here's 7 of the best shows on streaming right now, and three of the worst that you should definitely skip if you haven't watched them yet. Check out our full list below:
Best shows on streaming right now
- Outlander
- The Day of the Jackal
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Yellowstone
- Outer Banks
- Shrinking
- Silo
- Based on a True Story
Worst shows on streaming right now
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
- Grotesquerie
- Three Women
Best: Based on a True Story
One of the best shows on streaming right now has to be Based on a True Story, which just released its second season! Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, this murder-mystery comedy is a unique take on the genre as it involves married couple Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Messina) figuring out who the local serial killer is, aka the West Side Ripper, confronting him about it, and then pressuring Matt into doing a podcast with them so the struggling couple who are expecting can make some money.
Season 2 features a twist where it turns out Ava's sister Tory has been in a relationship with Matt, and we're going to find them engaged at the start of the season! And yes, she does know the truth about his killer streak. However it seems like he's on a path of redemption and isn't going to murder anyone anymore. Is that true though? All 8 episodes of Based on a True Story season 2 are currently streaming but I won't spoil it for you in case you haven't seen it yet. This is definitely one I recommend!
Worst: Grotesquerie
Sorry if you're a Ryan Murphy fan, but boy has he been busy this year. The creator released Grotesquerie, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story all within a few months of each other. Despite criticism, I didn't mind the Menendez Brothers Netflix series as much. Though I can understand why people disliked it.
However when it comes to the two others, especially Grotesquerie, just save yourself the time and don't bother watching it. It's one of the worst shows to come from 2024. What's sad is that the horror series actually started out strong, but then got progressively worse. The storyline is wacky and all over the place while trying to include too much with a less than virtuous nun and priest, the plot twist that the writers go for is not it, and there really isn't a character that's likable enough. I mean, come on. You need at least one. Trust me, skip this one for your own sanity.