Outlander's Sam Heughan confirms final emotional goodbye to Jamie Fraser

It's officially official now. As the cast of Outlander has jokingly said before in interviews, it feels like they, and we, have marked the end of work on the final season of the series multiple times. First was when filming wrapped, then some reshoots had to be done, and now there's ADR as well. However after a social media post from Sam Heughan, it seems like we've reached that final goodbye when it comes to Outlander season 8.

Sam Heughan says goodbye to his Outlander character, Jamie Fraser

The actor took to Instagram to share that he's recorded the very last ADR as Jamie Fraser. This is when actors go in to rerecord lines they say that may not have sounded clear enough, for example, while filming. You can tell he's certainly emotional about this milestone, and who could blame him? I'm honestly already crying thinking about the end. Plus, the Starz historical drama has been a part of his, and co-star Caitríona Balfe's, life for the past about 10 years when production first began. Check out the video below:

Even through the emotions of saying that final goodbye for Outlander season 8, which has no release date yet, Sam is excited for us to see the series finale. And we are too! He does tease it's going to be "quite an emotional one," then caps it off by thanking his character Jamie Fraser. And, cue the waterworks.

It's just very bittersweet feelings all around. But we'll get through it together Heughligans and Sassenachs. I'm still not 100% on board with this Faith plot twist, but I guess we'll see where the writers have decided to go in the story.

In the Outlander season 7 finale, "A Hundred Thousand Angels," the story is heavily hinting that Faith may have actually lived, and had two daughters - Jane and Frances Pocock. Unfortunately Jane tragically takes her own life after being arrested, just moments before Jamie and William would have been able to save her. And now, Fanny is in the care of Jamie and Claire. And could be their granddaughter.

Courtesy: Starz

It's a bit of a deviation from the books by Diana Gabaldon as she has Claire think about this, but doesn't follow it through. It's not really confirmed. But the show has chosen to take a risk going into the final season, keeping even the loyal book fans in the dark of what's to come. I'm obviously going to watch and do have faith, pun intended, in the writers.

Though one thing is for sure, just like Sam says in the video, that series finale is definitely going to be emotional. Jamie and Claire's journey has been a crazy one. And the historical drama has always known how to absolutely bring the emotional beats. And the curtain call I already know is going to be no different. I just hope there's some sort of answer about Jamie's ghost because I've been waiting since the premiere to learn about that!

While we don't know when Starz plans to release Outlander season 8, there is the prequel, Blood of My Blood, to look forward to in summer 2025 to fill our time as we wait for the final season. And I can tell you from the photos and teaser, Jamie and Claire's parents are definitely two couples we'll be shipping!

