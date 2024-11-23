Outlander season 7 and so much more to watch on streaming this weekend! (Nov. 23 - Nov. 24, 2024)
It's certainly been a busy week on streaming, and that's what us television fans love to see! The past week has brought with it many new episodes and premieres. And the weekend is the perfect time to catch up on them all if you didn't have time when they first dropped.
Of course Outlander season 7 part 2 is a must-watch, though there's other shows to enjoy including a new episode of Day of the Jackal on Peacock, the premiere of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 on Max, and even new episodes of Landman and Dune: Prophecy coming on Sunday. Check out the full list below!
- Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 - released Nov. 20 on Apple TV+
- Day of the Jackal episode 6 - released Nov. 21 on Peacock
- Based on a True Story season 2 - premiered Nov. 21 on Peacock
- The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 - premiered Nov. 21 on Max
- A Man on the Inside - premiered Nov. 21 on Netflix
- Cruel Intentions - premiered Nov. 21 on Prime Video
- Outlander season 7 episode 9 (part 2) - premiered Nov. 22 on Starz
- Silo season 2 episode 2 - released Nov. 22 on Apple TV+
- The Empress season 2 - premiered Nov. 22 on Netflix
- Landman episode 3- premieres Sunday, Nov. 24 on Paramount+
- Dune: Prophecy episode 2 - premieres Sunday Nov. 24 on HBO and Max
Watch to watch: Outlander season 7 part 2 premiere
Stream on Starz
We've been waiting and waiting, Sassenachs! The time has finally come for Outlander season 7 to return. Season 7 part 2 came back on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 with episode 9, "Unfinished Business." The episode sees Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian reunite with their beloved family at Lallybroch. It's a moment they, and us viewers, have been waiting for.
The characters are back in Scotland to see Old Ian Murray, Jenny, and more of the family. And some faces they probably wanted to avoid like Laoghaire. It's a true homecoming episode, and only the start of the second half of the season. New episodes are released Fridays on Starz and there's a total of eight episodes in part 2. This show moves so fast, so I know a lot is in store for us! Be sure to catch up on Outlander this weekend because you don't want to miss a single episode. (Plus, be sure to check out our interviews with the cast and executive producers, here!)
The Empress season 2 on Netflix
Stream on Netflix
The Empress is one of Netflix's more popular international titles, so I know many of you are excited that season 2 is now streaming. All 6 episodes of the second season dropped Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on the streamer. The first episode back focuses on a theme and challenge many women in royal period dramas face - and that's the pressure of providing a male heir.
With the story picking up a few years after season 1, Elisabeth and Franz now have a daughter. But, the Empress of Austria now needs to provide a son for the royal line to continue. Throughout The Empress season 2, the couple also faces a "powerful adversary in Europe" who emerges and will have to see if their love can withstand all the troubles, per the synopsis.