Emmys 2024: The 12 shows that deserved to be nominated for an Emmy (and the 5 that got too many)
Every year, there's two things you can count on with the Emmy Award nominations: snubs and surprises. It's only logical that some shows or performances just can't get nominations while others keep getting nominations despite their best days past it. Emmy voters tend to go for familiar names although they can surprise now and then with offbeat nominations. And the 2024 Emmys are no different.
This year showed that there are expected nominations for shows like Shogun, True Detective: Night Country, The Bear and more. There are a few performances here and there that should have gotten in and pleasant surprises, like Maya Rudolph for Loot. Yet some shows really deserved more love and attention from the Emmys, while others may have gotten more nominations than they deserved. Here's a look at twelve shows that were unfairly overlooked and five that got too much attention to show how tricky the Emmys can be.
DESERVED:
Young Sheldon
To kick off with network TV, it's amazing that Young Sheldon, which ended with arguably its best-ever season, failed to get any nods for Best Comedy or any of the cast. The episode of the family mourning Sheldon's father alone deserved nods for the main cast and the series had one of the best finales a comedy could ask for. That it could be totally ignored by the Emmy voting board when The Big Bang Theory was always a favorite is truly puzzling, as Sheldon was likely the better show.
Ghosts
Another CBS show that deserved love, this comedy has been a huge critical winner yet somehow ignored. Rose McIver was a delight as usual, but better is the supporting cast of Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, and Asher Grodman, among others. The show was terrific this past season and one of the few classic comedies on TV yet, just like its main characters, it appears invisible to Emmy voters.
The Curse
This is a bit of a surprise, as one would think that, following her second Oscar win, Emma Stone would at least have scored a nomination. Instead, the Showtime dark comedy was utterly ignored despite vast critical acclaim, a fine cast and some sharp turns. A nod in either Best Comedy or even Limited Series seemed assured and most have predicted Stone getting a nod. Instead, it looks like this series was itself cursed to be ignored by Emmy voters.
Loki
The MCU has taken its hits in the last year, but Loki wasn't one of them. The second and final (?) season of the show was a terrific ride through multiple timelines, with Tom Hiddleston better than ever in the title role. The supporting cast was good, especially Ke Huy Quan, whose performance was worthy of a nomination by itself. It closed out with a terrific finale that even non-Marvel fans could enjoy and it's a shame Emmy voters couldn't come around to its fun spirit.
Masters of the Air
In the past, a Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks production would be a no-brainer at the Emmys. It was for Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Unfortunately, their latest World War II-set drama didn't work out. Despite a huge budget, a terrific ensemble cast, thrilling battle scenes and powerful drama set amid the cost of war, the Apple TV+ series was shut out completely. Somehow, this fine production failed to take off with Emmy voters.
The Gentlemen
Maybe Guy Ritchie is too acquired a taste for mainstream Emmy voters. It's too bad as the Netflix show was a total blast with its mix of action, dark comedy and superb performances, especially Theo James as the soldier trapped in a mob conspiracy. Ray Winstone was also a highlight with some often hysterical scenes so it's a shame Emmy voters couldn't overcome the violence to recognize this surprisingly fun show.
Franklin
Usually, an Oscar-winning legendary actor in a historical mini-series is fodder for Emmy voters. Despite good reviews, Michael Douglas' take on the Founding Father in this Apple TV+ series was another big show ignored. It had lush production values that deserved nominations for costumes and cinematography so its total shutdown in those categories is also baffling. It's too bad this history lesson didn't appeal to Emmy voters.
The Regime
Yes, this HBO dark comedy was met with a mixed response from critics. However, Kate Winslet was clearly a favorite for her fantastic performance as an Eastern European dictator. No matter how crazy the plot got, Winslet reigned supreme and made the show more entertaining than it should have been. Maybe the whole series didn't deserve Emmy consideration, but Winslet definitely could have earned a nomination over some other actresses.
Expats
Another huge prestige mini-series, this Prime Video adaptation of the popular book had a big star in Nicole Kidman and a fascinating look at life in Hong Kong through the eyes of residents, immigrants and tourists. Maybe voters were put off by the episode length (Episode 5 as long as some movies) and the tough subject matter. Still, one would think Emmy favorite Kidman alone could have gotten a nod rather than this series forgotten.
Lawman: Bass Reeves
With Yellowstone in limbo, the Emmys could have thrown a bone to Taylor Sheridan's other big show this past year. It helped that this series was a fantastic look at a forgotten real-life figure with David Oyelowo turning in a worthy role as the title character. The supporting cast also deserved attention, especially the late, great Donald Sutherland in one of his final performances. Maybe voters couldn't decide if it was drama or limited series but either way, this terrific Western should have ridden off with some nominations.
For All Mankind
Apple TV+'s alternate history sci-fi drama hit its greatest heights in Season 4. Besides enjoying a take on a much different 2000s, we got a fantastic tale of various forces vying for wealth, battles of workers vs companies and some sharp political twists as well. The cast was better than ever as was the writing and it's too bad one of the best genre shows of its time got ignored once again by the Emmy committee.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks
Yes, they each got nods in the sound categories but once more, the Emmys ignored Star Trek. Strange New Worlds continued to mix great storytelling with compelling characters and pulled off the epic feat of a musical episode that was a total delight. Seriously, not even song nods for that? Lower Decks improved even more as a sharp animated series that should be vying in that category. Yet again, the Emmy's bias against the Trek universe continues.
TOO MANY:
Palm Royale
This is likely the most baffling of all the Emmy nominations. The Apple TV+ show was met with a poor critical response that slammed it as overlong, bloated, flat and a terrible waste of a terrific cast. Somehow, it landed nominations for Best Comedy and stars Kristin Wiig and Carol Burnett. It's one thing to over-nominate a show that's widely loved and hand out this many noms to one that's a contender for "worst shows of 2024" lists, making this the most confusing honored show.
The Morning Show
Speaking of Apple TV+, for some reason, Emmy voters keep going wild over this launch series, which has long moved from serious drama to campy. Season 3 made it worse with overdone plots and acting like it's a prestige drama. It still got nods for Best Drama Series along with a stunning ten acting noms (four in Supporting Actress Drama alone). It's like Emmy voters are so taken by the star power involved they don't actually watch the show itself, which doesn't quite deserve this much awards show love.
The Bear
The Bear is a great show, that can't be denied. Yet it's ironic a show once considered "flying under the radar" is now dominating the Emmys with a record 23 nominations. The jarring part is that practically the one cast member not recognized is Abby Elliott, who turned in some fantastic work this past season. Folks still argue about whether it's a comedy or drama but it seems voters go a tad overboard giving The Bear so many nominations and crowding out other potential nominees.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
This Prime Video series is a fun show, yet seeing this action comedy get so many nods is unexpected. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are up for the leads despite reports they may be leaving the show in Season 2. Glover getting a writing nod also seems off. There are also nominations for guest stars of John Turturro, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, and Sarah Paulson. The latter two didn't even have character names in the show, just "Therapist" and "Other Jane." With so many great actors not getting nominations, the Emmys handing out cast nods for this action series is a puzzler.
FEUD: Capote Vs The Swans
It didn't get a Best Limited Series nod, but it can still be argued that this new chapter in the FX anthology got more love than it deserved from the Emmys. That includes Gus van Sant for direction with Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts and Diane Lane for performances critics weren't enamored of. Brutal as it sounds, it's likely Treat Williams only got a nomination because it was his last performance as the show was criticized for tone, the changes to history and now seems to be taking acting noms from more deserving talents.
The 2024 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu the next day.