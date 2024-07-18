Emmys snub: Outlander season 7 unsurprisingly was not nominated, and we're tired of it
Time and time again, Outlander continues to be snubbed by the Emmys, and frankly I'm so tired of it. The story, the production value, the off the charts acting, and everything else that makes the historical drama one of the best on television is overlooked by the Emmy Awards year after year. And it really isn't fair because the series overall, plus the actors are certainly Emmy worthy. And unfortunately, the 2024 Emmys have been no different.
Sometimes shows are not nominated because they don't meet the eligibility window. And the Starz show has missed it a few times in previous years. However when it comes to Outlander season 7 part 1, they definitely were eligible for a nomination. This year, the window for a show to have had new episodes was between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.
And no. It was not looked over due to the full season not airing. Outlander season 7 premiered on June 16, 2023 and the first eight episodes came to an end on Aug. 4 last year. For a title to be eligible, they have to have at least aired six episodes by May 31, 2024. So the historical drama definitely could have been and met the criteria.
I mean at this point, I'll take a nomination for Best Music or Best Production Design at least. All the behind-the-scenes work is superb as well! Though I really think the series deserves to be nominated in the Best Drama category, with Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe definitely showcasing their talent so well that they should be up for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series too. But this year, like previous years and even other major awards shows, Outlander has received absolutely nothing.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of awards shows despite this rant. But, I do still hate it when projects don't get the recognition they deserve. And Outlander definitely deserves it. It's just a shame. Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres with the final eight episodes of the season on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. The show has already been renewed for an eighth and final season (already crying!), with a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, also in the works. What do you think of this Emmys snub? Do you agree?
The 2024 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c on ABC.