Only Murders in the Building and the 5 best shows to stream on Hulu right now
By Sandy C.
Thanks to streamers taking over the world of entertainment, audiences have a seemingly endless menu of options to watch. But let's be real, this can be a little overwhelming. If you scrolling for something to watch only to give up after some time, we're here to help! If you have a Hulu subscription, we have narrowed it down to five shows, and there's something for everyone.
At Show Snob, Hulu is one of our favorite streaming platforms. Hulu just makes it so easy to be a, well, a show snob! The service not only features great original content, but it's the place where we can stream some of our favorite network shows if we're not able to tune in when episodes air. Another reason to love Hulu is its partnership with FX. If you enjoy shows that are more edgy and daring, FX on Hulu was made for you. From American Horror Stories to The Bear, we recently ranked every series from FX on Hulu.
In no particular order, here are our five favorite series to stream on Hulu right now.
Only Murders in the Building
Number of seasons: There are three seasons streaming on Hulu right now, with a fourth season coming this summer on Aug. 17.
If you're searching for a comedy with a star-studded cast and a fun plot that doesn't take itself too seriously, you need to watch Only Murders in the Building. I know you have heard about it before, and yes, it IS worth the hype.
The mystery-comedy sees three strangers become friends and bond over their obsession with mystery and true crime. When someone in their apartment building is found dead, the trio knows this is what they have been training for and set out to find the killer. Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Each season also features celebrity guests and cameos worth tuning in for.
Under the Bridge
Number of seasons: One. This is a limited series that focuses on one particular case so a second season is unlikely.
Under the Bridge on Hulu is based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey, which is based on the true case murder of Reena Virk. For the most part, Under the Bridge stays close and true to the heartbreaking tragedy. However, there are characters and side stories created for drama.
On Nov. 14, 1997, teen Reena Virk left her home to meet friends at a party. She never returned. It was later discovered that she was killed by her peers and the girls she had considered friends.
The Handmaid's Tale
Number of seasons: There are five seasons available to stream on Hulu right now, with a sixth and final season expected to premiere in 2025.
Did you come looking for an award-winning series that will take you on a wild rollercoaster of emotions? Most of which are heartbreak and anger? Go stream The Handmaid's Tale right now. Set in a dystopian future, the series follows the fall of society as we know it, where women's rights no longer exist.
The Bear
Number of seasons: Two seasons are available to stream on Hulu right now, with season 3 premiering on June 27, 2024, and a fourth season in the works.
As promised, we're adding something for everyone on this list! When you watch The Bear on Hulu, you get a hard-hitting, fast-paced drama, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant performances, all served with a side of trauma. We can't promise you that The Bear won't stress you out, but we can promise that you'll be hooked from episode 1 of this dark dramedy. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and others.
Fargo
Number of seasons: There are five seasons of Fargo currently streaming on Hulu. Since this is an anthology series, you don't need to see the seasons in order.
Fargo is anthology crime-drama series that focuses on a different case each season, featuring a new cast. But one thing they all share is the star power. Fargo has starred Jean Smart, Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock, Martin Freeman, and others.
This is the perfect watch for TV fans who are not looking to pick up a show that has already aired multiple seasons, because who has time to catch up on anything these days?