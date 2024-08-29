Rings of Power season 2 and the 3 best (and 2 worst) shows streaming on Prime Video right now
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited! The intricate fantasy series and franchise overall have built such an expansive world, and it's fun to see it all come to life in a new way with this prequel series.
The first three episodes are now streaming, and going forward one new installment will be released weekly. I'm sure we're in for a wild ride! I mean, this trio definitely got things moving right away. There's no argument that Rings of Power is one of the best shows streaming on Prime Video right now. And there's a bunch of others that join it. And, well, some that aren't worth your time.
There's the obvious shows that really are good, but you'll find on every list like this. Those include The Boys, Fallout, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, and more. You can actually find our list of the best shows to stream on Prime Video, other than these recs of course! Right now, we chose to focus on some more underrated series', as well as the ones you should definitely skip. Let's jump in!
Best shows to watch on Prime Video
My Lady Jane
I've sung the praises of this show before, and I'll say it again. I just cannot shut up about it. If you haven't checked out My Lady Jane yet, you really are missing out. The series really does have it all including romance, fantastical elements, funny side characters, a bid for the throne, and so much more. It's really disappointing that Prime Video canceled the show after only one season. It really does have so much more potential.
But even so, it's definitely still worth your time. I won't lie to you, it's going to feel like many plot points are left unresolved. It's clear the creators were hoping to at least get a second season. And it should have. Though as I said, this series deserves your time and you won't regret it. The 8-episode story is a reimagined tale of the real-life Lady Jane Grey who reigned England for only nine days. This explores what would have happened if she wasn't beheaded.
Outer Range
Another series that Prime Video unfortunately canceled is Outer Range after two seasons. What I like about this show is that like My Lady Jane, it's unique and stands out in this streaming world where a majority of the shows are all the same. And frankly, I'm tired of it. Outer Range mixes time-travel and Western themes, which you would think doesn't work. But this series definitely knows how to do so. And makes us really think! We shared the official synopsis below:
"Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. "
Citadel
If action is more to your liking, then you'll want to check out Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. This production has been done very well, and you can tell the budget for this show was high. No expense was spared. I like that within the action and spy elements, there's also amnesia. So we, and the characters, are trying to figure out what's happening as the episodes unfold.
A second season is currently in the works, and there's two spin-offs that we have to look forward to this fall. Citadel: Diana premieres Oct. 7, 2024 and Citadel: Honey Bunny arrives a month later on Nov. 7. So plenty of content from the franchise if you do end up liking it, which I have a feeling you will!
Worst shows to watch on Prime Video
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Watch Batman: Caped Crusader instead
Despite its star-studded cast - Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and Edward Norton - Sausage Party: Foodtopia just does not live up to expectations and to be frank, was quite boring and kind of stupid. The whole premise that started with the movie really shouldn't have been a thing. And then the streamer decided to do a sequel series? No thank you.
Perhaps if this franchise was tailored to kids, it may have worked. But talking food? Talking sausage for adults? I'll pass. And you should too. If you like animated shows, then I recommend checking out Batman: Caped Crusader instead. It provides the backstory of the superhero in Gotham City.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Watch Bosch: Legacy instead
I'm sorry. Despite my love for Donald Glover, I just could not find anything remotely interesting about the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series on Prime Video. The episodes felt very long, drawn out, and boring. I had to start skipping through certain parts. And I was really disappointed because I had high hopes for this show. But it just could not hold my interest. It's been renewed for a season 2, and I can't understand why.
If you're looking for an interesting show that's action-packed, Bosch: Legacy is so much better. You can find it on Amazon Freevee. It's a sequel of Bosch, which ran for 7 seasons and is streaming on Prime Video. Legacy currently has two seasons, and has been renewed for a third. There's action, drama, and character development. It really does have it all!