The Bear season 3 episode 3 recap: "Doors" takes us through the stressful first month
The Bear season 3 is finally out on Hulu, with all 10 episodes streaming. Taking place directly after the events of the season 2 finale, in which the titular restaurant hosts their friends and family night opening, Carmy is more dedicated to his craft than ever. He's determined not to focus on his personal life. But the season 3 premiere proves that he's still thinking about it all deep down, as it features a loop of his memories, including the bad and the good.
The third episode of season 3 is another quick one, depicting the first month of the restaurant's opening. While the food looks great and customers seem very happy, we can't assume everything's peaceful behind the scenes. This episode is called "Doors" and is directed by Duccio Fabbri from a story by Christopher Storer and Will Guidara. Let's get into the biggest moments worth discussing!
WARNING: Major spoilers below for The Bear season 3 episode 3.
"Doors" opens up on an emotional note as we get to see a glimpse at Marcus' mother's funeral. The staff from The Bear arrive at the church and support Marcus as he gives a heartfelt speech about what his mom was like. We waste no time getting back to the restaurant, as we next get a scene between Carmy and Sydney in the kitchen as they prep for service. As the clock strikes 5:30 p.m., they call it: they're open.
It's time for dinner service
The rest of the episode takes us through the month, showing us quick moments from each of the nights as things go right and, inevitably, as things go wrong. The change of menu every day seems to be messing the staff up, namely Richie who can't remember each item to tell the customers, and Tina who gets overwhelmed and messes up her meals.
At first, things seem to be going as smoothly as they can be. The staff is quick at taking orders and getting them out. But soon enough, they start getting behind and, of course, begin arguing. Carmy and Richie get into it after Carmy sends a meal back to be remade. He feels like every meal needs to be perfect or else it's not going out, but Richie, who has to face the customers, knows they've been waiting too long. The dynamics of the house clash as the staff try to do the right thing.
Another issue that comes up in this episode is Carmy's spending. Cicero comes to the restaurant and freaks out over the costs of their supplies, asking why they would spend over $11,000 on butter. Carmy explains it's the best, but Cicero doesn't understand.
Carmy and Richie continue to be at odds
One night, a fed-up Richie begins writing his own list of non-negotiables, something that seriously annoys Carmy. From reasonable items like "willingness to accommodate dietary restrictions" to more abstract such as "joy," Richie is adamant about his list, though Carmy tells him it's a waste of time. Richie continues to frustrate Carmy as he introduces a "surprise," with Neil walking in with a piñata and Richie taking it out to the dining room while he sings "Cumpleaños Feliz."
Tina continues getting stressed as she cooks and Sydney has to walk her through dishes multiple times, reminding her to take her time. Meanwhile, Neil tries his hand at serving and it doesn't work out as he'd hoped. Although he successfully walks soup over to a table, he ends up walking back to the kitchen with it, too. Richie tells him he isn't good enough to be a server.
More and more days pass and Cicero confronts Natalie about their spending. He tells her they need to add more tables to bring in more money, and later questions how they're not making more when they're packed each night. They come to the conclusion that Carmy's taste for expensive items is what's keeping them in financial danger. All the money that's coming in isn't enough.
Nat goes through their financials on her computer and tells Richie they need to add more tables, news he has to deliver to the front of the house. They're frustrated, feeling swamped already, but Richie maintains a positive attitude in front of them. He's later tasked with getting a table out so they can sit another reservation, and he cleverly asks the guests if they want to see the kitchen. As they get up, Neil and other staff members quickly begin cleaning their table for the next guests to sit down. When Richie opens the kitchen door, the guests see Carmy shouting at Sydney.
An argument between Carmy and Richie turns physical one evening after Richie insists that a guest doesn't want mushrooms in their dinner. Marcus has to break them apart.
Carmy's expensive taste is hurting the restaurant
Towards the end of the episode, Natalie goes off on Carmy for his spending habits and tells him that they can't afford everything he's buying for his R&D. It's wasteful. During dinner service, Carmy begins thinking back to his memories, including Claire and the walk-in and starts shouting at the staff. Sydney walks over and tells him he needs to calm down. This is followed by quick shots of plates breaking, drinks and meals spilling, pots overflowing, and more chaos in the kitchen.
The episode comes to a close with the kitchen clock turning 11:00 p.m. with only Sydney standing there. She looks frustrated, like she's about to cry, as she looks down and sees a ticket on the floor that's been stepped on. What a great representation of the first month. But it's not all bad! What's all the good news here? Well, The Bear is getting glowing reviews. One moment in episode 3 shows multiple headlines with great things to say about the restaurant. I'm sure they're getting closer to receiving a Michelin star, but how far will they have to take this to get there? It's not going to be an easy road.
Keep reading our episodic recaps of The Bear season 3 here at Show Snob!