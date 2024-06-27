The Bear season 3 episode 6 recap: "Napkins" finally show us Tina's backstory
We get our first standalone episode of The Bear season 3 with episode 6, "Napkins," which gives us our much-needed backstory for Tina. The wonderful line cook who evolves so much over the course of the show has been working at the restaurant since before Carmy takes over, and it's awesome to learn how she started working there in the first place. The episode features strong performances and great dialogue that'll keep you hooked from start to finish.
In the current timeline of The Bear season 3, the restaurant is awaiting its review from The Tribune last we left off. To keep us in suspense even more, the season takes a break from The Bear and brings back The Beef in a flashback episode. (Yes, Mikey makes an appearance!) The episode marks Ayo Edebiri's directorial debut and is written by Catherine Schetina. Let's go over the most important moments of "Napkins" here.
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bear season 3 episode 6 are below.
As mentioned, episode 6 is all about Tina, so it should come as no surprise that we open with her. We don't know what year it is, but the episode takes place before she begins working at The Beef. She has a young son named Louie and a husband named David (played by Dexter's David Zayas!) and she works a desk job at a confectionery company. Before they head to work, Tina and David talk about their financial struggles; their landlord has increased their rent and they need to keep their apartment. Though they're incredibly supportive of one another, Tina's concern is very valid.
Tina loses her job of 15 years
At work, Tina seems to enjoy her job and her co-workers, which makes it all the more shocking when she's called into a room with several other colleagues and is laid off. Defeated, she goes home and can't tell her husband the news, and instead comes clean in the middle of the night when she can't sleep. She tells him she's going to get a new job tomorrow, and he comforts her.
The next day, Tina begins typing up her resume and goes job hunting in town, giving her resume to any store with a hiring sign that'll take it. But after being employed for 15 years, the job search is much different than she remembers. One person tells her to apply on LinkedIn, while a sales job seminar she attends sounds like a scheme. At home, she expresses her frustrations to her husband, who reminds her it's only been two weeks and that she'll find something. Tina doesn't feel good being home all the time and wants to contribute to society.
Tina is able to score an interview doing a job exactly like the one she had, but when the hiring manager learns she doesn't have a BA degree, she tells her she's not qualified. Tina doesn't understand, considering she did the same job for 15 years, but it's the policy. The woman recommends going to night school which will help with her job search, but, of course, we can assume Tina can't afford that. She continues looking online for any listings and gets excited when she gets a message about a potential job.
Tina meets Mikey and the gang
Tina gets another interview, and she tells David the morning of that she feels really good about her chances. Sadly, however, she's told by the receptionist when she gets there that the job has been filled.
Tina walks to the train and is even more frustrated to see it's delayed, and she scopes out The Beef. She walks over and sees Richie working, deciding to just order a coffee. Richie gives her a coffee and a sandwich for free before introducing herself. Despite the chaotic energy of the place, Tina appreciates the service. She goes into the dining room area to eat her sandwich, where Richie, Fak, and Mikey play an arcade game. Tina begins crying, upset over her failing job search, and eventually, Mikey comes over to see what's going on.
Mikey and Tina talk in what becomes a fantastic scene — probably the best of the season so far — as they both open up about the troubles in their lives. Mikey talks about all the hardships at The Beef, mentioning they don't have enough help, and she tells him about her financial problems. Mikey gets a text from Carmy with a photo of a dish he made and he shows Tina, explaining that his little brother is a cook. He tells her that Carmy had a dream and he's really good at it, something he doesn't think he'll ever have. Tina talks about the job search and explains how it's all young people, but she's not angry with them. She sees they have a drive that she must've lost along the way, and she admits that she's jealous of them.
Tina feels hopeful for the first time in a while
Tina says that she doesn't have grand ambitions and doesn't need to save the world, but she just wants to be able to feed her son. Mikey mulls this over and tells her that they're looking for a line cook, though he knows the job doesn't sound too appealing. Tina says she'll think about it and Mikey leaves her alone to go help Richie. She continues eating her sandwich and seems genuinely happy with their exchange and with the opportunity.
At home, David asks how it went, presumably referring to the interview Tina was supposed to have. She tells him it went great before pulling out a Beef t-shirt from her purse. It's the start of a new chapter for Tina, and I'm sure she couldn't be more relieved.
I already liked Tina as a character, but this episode definitely made me more of a fan. Liza Colón-Zayas better get an Emmy nomination for her performance! Jon Bernthal is also fantastic. Keep up with our episodic recaps of The Bear season 3 right here at Show Snob, and you can watch all 10 episodes right now on Hulu.