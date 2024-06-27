The Bear season 3 episode 5 recap: "Children" gives Carmy a reality check
The Bear season 3 continues with episode 5, titled "Children," which marks the halfway point of the latest installment. Continuing the trend of a slower pace — not in a bad way! — this episode is the most humorous in the season so far as we learn what's next for the restaurant and Carmy is forced to realize his wrongdoings. That doesn't sound funny, no, but the Fak family brings some much-needed lightheartedness to the restaurant.
Though the restaurant is open and running, there's still a lot on the line if they're going to make it work in the long run, not to mention getting the Michelin star Carmy is after. Episode 5 is written and directed by the show's creator Christopher Storer. We break down the biggest moments of "Children" below!
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bear season 3 episode 5 below.
Episode 5 begins with Natalie, seeing a scene of her at church and then lying in bed early in the morning. She gets up and begins recalling memories, including some of Mikey and another of Marcus.
Sydney supports Marcus
Carmy's at the restaurant prepping, while Sydney spends time with Marcus. She helps him start to clean out his mom's house and afterward, Marcus apologizes for making things weird between them. Sydney, clearly feeling awkward, still doesn't want to talk about it. They briefly talk about their parents and agree that it's scary relying on a person. They bond over their trauma of both losing their mothers and try to make each other laugh.
Carmy is shocked when he sees an article on his phone that says Chef Terry is closing down Ever. This, understandably, likely makes him nervous about the success of The Bear. He and Sydney go over the menu for the night and Sydney brings up Terry, telling him that she had a great run. She asks if Carmy knew that it was a special place when he worked there, but he's not sure. He says he was too busy to notice. This speaks to their experience at The Bear; though things aren't perfect, it's definitely special. But do they realize it?
Marcus looks for a caramel recipe in Carmy's books and shows Natalie one of his old notebooks. They're fascinated by his journals like they're diaries no one is supposed to read, and Nat says she likes learning about Carmy's secret life. Marcus tells her about the white violet he saw in the previous episode, noting that his mom loved that kind of flower. He's going to try to create a white violet in dessert form.
Carmy knows he's spending too much money
Carmy, surprisingly, admits that he's spending all of their money on his everyday menu items, and Sydney is empathetic, calling herself an accomplice in it all. Richie speaks with Jessica from Ever on the phone who fills him in on the restaurant closing. She tells him that Chef Terry simply woke up and didn't want to do it anymore, and though Richie questions if she's depressed, Jessica says she's doing great.
Sydney works with Tina on new menu items while Marcus begins working on his new dessert. Meanwhile, Nat and Carmy talk about Chef Terry. Carmy says he feels "like I'm Etch-A-Sketched," explaining he thought the restaurant would just be there forever. The photographer from The Tribune should be at the restaurant soon, but they still don't know what the review says. Nat agrees to give Ebra some help, something Carmy is surprised she doesn't fight him on. They purposefully push each other's buttons, however, when Carmy asks Nat if she's called their mom, and she asks him if he's called Claire. Unsurprisingly, neither of them answers.
John Cena makes an appearance!
The Faks are at the restaurant, introducing a new brother to the mix: Sammy Fak, played by John Cena. They exchange hilarious banter all while distracting anyone else around them. They bring some much-needed comedy to the episode, making me remember this show actually isn't always sad and stressful.
Cicero brings in a family friend named Nicholas Marshall, whose nickname is "The Computer." He's analyzed their finances and has insights to share with the staff. Of course, he says the food products are too expensive, naming items Carmy buys for his R&D. Carmy doesn't want to hear it, however, and talks back to Cicero. In private, Cicero tells him he needs to see a return on his investment, and Carmy apologizes for being rude. They all continue to talk about the restaurant's expenses, and The Computer questions the fancy appliances they're using. He also suggests opening up The Bear for a sixth night a week.
The Tribune photographer arrives
The photographer arrives and begins taking photos out in the dining room with Richie's assistance. The Faks sit and watch, asking questions that bother Richie. Richie tries to get the photographer to tell him what the review says, but the photographer tells him he doesn't know. It's above his pay grade. The photographer then asks for a specific duck dish to be prepared for him to photograph, presumably something that's mentioned in the review. But because they've changed the menu so many times, the cooks — not even Carmy — can remember what it was. To make matters even more complicated, they don't have any duck in the kitchen. They decide to send Sammy out to buy one.
Donna calls Natalie but she, surprisingly, doesn't answer. The Computer comes into her office and questions if they need a pastry chef. Marcus isn't contributing a lot and they can't afford to pay him. Nat gets defensive and says they need Marcus there.
Cicero goes to talk to Sydney about why she hasn't signed the partnership agreement yet and confides in her, telling her he wishes Carm wasn't so "high-strung." He tells her that he thinks it's his fault because he didn't do more to help the kids when they were young. Sydney says that he's doing a lot now just by being there, which he appreciates.
Carmy looks to the past
The episode ends with Carmy looking through some of his old stuff in one of the back rooms of the restaurant, pulling out a notebook. He then notices a box that he pulls out and opens, which contains someone's belongings — maybe Mikey's. He finds family photos showing Mikey, Donna, and what could be Carmy. There are multiple baby photos, and he seems to look through them with fondness. To say Carmy's family is complicated would be an understatement, but there's so much love there.
The Bear awaits the big review from The Tribune, but first, the next episode will follow Tina in a standalone episode titled "Napkins."