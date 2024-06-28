The Bear season 3 episode 7 recap: "Legacy" tempts Sydney with another offer
We're onto the back half of The Bear season 3, and episode 7, "Legacy," looks ahead to what our central characters might leave behind. Natalie continues to question aspects of motherhood as she prepares to have her baby, as Carmy and Marcus look back at great chefs in history to think about what their legacies will be.
At this point in the season, to be honest, this episode feels more like a filler than a necessary part of the story, despite one big moment for Sydney occurring. While there are interesting exchanges here and there, it almost feels like the season doesn't know where it's going. Or, at least, it doesn't know how to set up the ending. There are three episodes left of The Bear season 3 after this, so fingers crossed they're stronger! "Legacy" was directed by Joanna Calo and written by Christopher Storer. We break down what you might've missed here.
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bear season 3 episode 7 below.
At the restaurant, Carmy thinks back to memories of Claire again while Richie thinks back to memories of Mikey and his family. Sydney's at her apartment, reliving moments with Carmy and thinking about that partnership agreement she still hasn't signed. Out of the blue, she gets a text from Adam Shapiro who asks her to meet up.
Adam Shapiro offers Sydney a job
Carmy ends up going to an Al-Anon meeting, the first we see of the season, as he listens to others open up about their experiences. Meanwhile, Sydney agrees to meet Adam and they talk about the Ever shutting down. Adam tells her that it's probably a good thing for him, or else he would've just stayed there forever and wouldn't be able to move on.
Adam tells Sydney he's going to open up his own restaurant and he wants her as his CDC. She looks surprised and awkwardly asks what he can offer, to which he puts it straight. He can offer her a partnership stake, $80,000 to start, and health benefits. Based on the look on Sydney's face, this is way more than what she's getting from The Bear.
Adam tells Sydney he wants to move on this quickly, though he doesn't want to screw over Carmy and would want to speak to him about it if she's interested. Sydney thanks him and says she needs to think about his offer. This could be a major game-changer for Sydney, but is she ready to leave The Bear?
Carmy and Marcus think about their legacies
Marcus reads through one of Carmy's old notebooks and sees a photo of Thomas Keller alongside other legendary chefs, asking Carmy what's up with it. Carmy says he probably got the photo from a magazine, and talks about the legacy of the chefs. He says if he were to leave something behind, he'd want it to be anxiety-free; something he didn't get from Mikey's passing. Marcus shares what he wants to be remembered for. Sydney, who walks in and listens to them, doesn't want to get that deep.
Chuckie and Chi-Chi are brought back to work at The Beef again to help Ebra out, which is a huge relief. Nat talks to Richie at the restaurant, and she asks him about his experience when Tiff gave birth to Eva. He remembers going on a trip with Mikey the day before and explains that Tiff's water broke when they were leaving to go out to dinner. Though he was expecting it all to be chaotic, he describes the experience as "calm." This seems to comfort Nat.
Tina then has a candid conversation with Nat about motherhood, remembering that she had a lot of worries before giving birth. During her labor, she questioned whether or not she'd be a good mother, if they could afford to have a baby, and if he would be healthy. Nat, likely hearing it from everyone, asks if everything changed when Tina gave birth. "Nope," Tina says, honestly.
Sydney's frustrations at The Bear continue
Nat volunteers to make a run to the Restaurant Depot to pick up c-folds (paper towels) and on her way out runs into Sydney outside. She tells her to sign the partnership agreement, to which Sydney responds with a quick "yep." As Nat leaves, Richie tries to get the front of the house ready for service but he loses his place in his notes and fails to give a good hype-up speech. Sydney gives them encouragement instead. In the kitchen, Sydney and Carmy discuss the menu for the next day, and Sydney feels frustrated after Carmy dismisses all of her suggestions.
Nat loads supplies into her trunk when leaving the Restaurant Depot, but is interrupted by sharp pains. The episode ends here, but we can assume she might be going into labor soon. With such a monumental moment for Nat and the whole family coming soon, The Bear season 3 is sure to pick up the pace — and the stress. Sydney also has a huge decision to make, and while she wants to be sure of it, the clock is ticking.
All 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 are available to stream on Hulu. Keep reading our episodic recaps here at Show Snob as we continue our watch!