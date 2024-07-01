The Bear season 3 episode 9 recap: "Apologies" continues Sydney's struggle to make her decision
After Natalie gives birth in episode 8 of The Bear season 3, episode 9, Apologies," picks things back up at the restaurant while Sydney thinks about her big decision. Carmy continues to process important memories and is actually coming to the realization that he makes things harder for those around him, even in the kitchen.
"Apologies" is the penultimate episode of the season, directed by The Bear creator Christopher Storer and written by Alex Russell. Let's get into the biggest moments you shouldn't miss from the episode!
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bear season 3 episode 9 are below.
Episode 9 opens up with Marcus watching a video at the restaurant, which shows a montage of old films like A Trip to the Moon and the study of the early days of cinema. Pulling inspiration from unexpected places, Marcus seems as dedicated to his craft as ever. Outside by the dumpster, the Faks talk to Carmy about Claire, and Carmy admits he thinks about her every day. They ask why he doesn't just tell her that he's sorry, and he says it's too hard. Meanwhile, Sydney rehearses how she's going to tell Carmy about the job offer.
At the restaurant, we get a really interesting scene that starts with Carmy shouting at everyone during a dinner service. Again, he thinks back to the professional training he's gotten in a visually compelling montage of different shots with anxiety-inducing music playing. I love how the show continues to take risks in both the storytelling and camera work. Though I've felt this season is a step down from the previous two, it's refreshing to see unique scenes like these.
Carmy and Sydney attempt to have a real conversation
Richie stares at the wedding invitation for Tiff and Frank, while Gary comes over to talk with him. Later, Sydney and Carmy talk in the kitchen alone and Sydney asks if Carmy's okay. He assures her that he is, saying "Tonight was off." Sydney responds honestly by saying "It's been off." He apologizes and she says it's hard to keep up with him sometimes. She almost tells him about the job offer but decides not to, and Carmy ends up inviting her to the final Ever service the next day. At first, Sydney declines, but he convinces her to come.
Carmy tells Sydney that he's been wanting to talk to her about something, saying he doesn't want it to be so hard to keep up with him. But even though Carmy is somewhat opening up, the conversation goes nowhere, and it might be too little too late for Sydney. She already has one foot out the door and Carmy's still closed off. When Sydney leaves the restaurant, Carmy sits in the walk-in and contemplates calling Claire. We cut to Claire working at the hospital, and ultimately, Carmy still can't call.
Cicero admits to regrets
On their day off, Marcus, Tina, and Gary all end up coming into the restaurant to get ahead of their work. Cicero goes to see Carmy and asks when the review is coming out, but Carmy still doesn't know. Cicero says that while he's been trying to make The Bear work, and if they get a bad review, he has to cut off his support. He says he wishes he did more for him, for Mikey, and for Donna, and Carmy admits that he wasn't really there, either.
Richie and Tiff meet up at the playground for Eva and Tiff asks when he's going to RSVP to her wedding. She believes it'd be nice for Eva for him to be there, and she asks if he's not responding because he has an issue with Frank. Richie admits that Frank is fine, agreeing with Tiff that it would be easier to hate him.
At the restaurant, Marcus tries some of the food Tina's making and gives her suggestions, a welcomed collaboration between the two. Carmy later tries to find his own piece of inspiration and tries out new dishes.
Sydney weighs her options
As for Sydney's day off, she goes to visit Natalie and Pete, bringing some of Nat's favorite meals. Nat and the baby are sleeping, so Sydney gets to talk to just Pete for a little. He tells her that he's looked through the partnership agreement — he's a lawyer — and says it's a good deal. Sydney asks what it says, and he tells her it's $70,000 a year plus bonuses. She asks about insurance, and he says she'd get it after three months. Remember, Adam Shapiro's offer is $80,000 plus insurance.
The Faks go visit Natalie at the hospital to talk to her about Carmy, and while she appreciates the sentiment, she can't talk about it at her place of work. They tell her that Carmy loves her and she sends them on their way.
The penultimate episode ends with Natalie and her baby as she snaps a photo and sends it to her mom. Carmy gets ready for the Ever funeral, which we're sure to see in the season finale. At this point, I'm struggling a bit with the season. I don't necessarily need every episode to move the plot along significantly, but I am getting a little bored with what we're getting. While the more standalone-type episodes work, when we're back at the restaurant it's more of the same. Fingers crossed the season 3 finale changes that.
You can stream all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 on Hulu.
