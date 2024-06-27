The Bear season 3 episode 1 recap: "Tomorrow" takes us back through Carmy's memories
The Bear has officially returned with its highly anticipated third season, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next now that the titular restaurant is about ready to open its doors. Last we left off with Carmy, Sydney, and the crew, they hosted a friends and family opening night at The Bear, and things didn't exactly go as planned. Though the food and service came out great, Carmy accidentally locked himself in the walk-in and self-destructed, potentially ruining his relationship with Claire and seriously angering Richie.
The season 3 premiere takes place directly after the season 2 finale, as Carmy gets out of the walk-in and reflects on some of the biggest moments of his adulthood, including both personal and professional. Being a chef is his life, so the most impactful parts of his life blur the line between the two. The first episode of the new installment is titled "Tomorrow" and was directed by the show's creator Christopher Storer from a story written by Storer and Matty Matheson. We break down what you might've missed below!
WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bear season 3 episode 1 below.
"Tomorrow" does a great job capturing a special part of The Bear: the show's heart. After the friends and family night, Carmy continues to beat himself up for getting himself stuck in the walk-in — something he could've avoided if he got it fixed like he was supposed to — and begins to recall parts of his life he just cannot shake. Some are heartbreaking, and others are inspiring. His memories play on a loop and are intertwined with a few scenes in the current timeline, making for a compelling and endearing episode.
The Bear season 3 premiere is a quiet — yet impactful — start
There isn't any dialogue for nearly the first five minutes of the season 3 premiere, and the episode itself has very limited lines, which is awesome. This episode is directed and shot so well, really focusing on Carmy's love for his family and his love for cooking. Through his memories, we see Carmy training in Copenhagen alongside Luca (yay, Will Poulter is back!) as well as seeing Claire in Chicago.
We also get flashback scenes between Carmy and Natalie when he decides to go to New York to train, with Nat visibly upset that he's leaving. Carmy remembers staying with John Mulaney's Stevie in New York as he works at the fine dining restaurant. Though many of his memories of training with some of the best chefs alongside a variety of different people are pleasant (and likely dear to him), others are hard to watch. Carmy thinks back to times when he was scolded by his executive chef in New York for not getting a meal right.
At The Bear, Carmy's memories are interrupted by Sydney, who brings him a coffee. Carmy apologizes for leaving her alone, though she seems content with how the night went all things considered. Sydney tells him not to let it happen again before telling him he should make a phone call. Though Carmy believes she's talking about Claire, she corrects him. She's talking about Richie. Carmy goes outside and calls his cousin, leaving a voicemail to tell him he's sorry and that he loves him. Richie listens to the voicemail but doesn't call back yet.
Carmy remembers core memories while planning what's next for The Bear
Carmy begins making a "no negotiables" list as he continues to recall specific memories from his days of training and the way he learned to work so meticulously in the kitchen. We cut between these scenes with the scene of Carmy leaving for New York and talking to Natalie. This time, we see Nat tell him that she doesn't think she'll ever see him again, but he reassures her that she will. Carmy also thinks back to that one Christmas that was depicted in the season 2 episode "Fishes," remembering how much of a wreck his mother Donna was. He also remembers kissing Claire.
We get a quick scene of Marcus sitting in a chair at the hospital, and at the restaurant, Sydney makes a phone call of her own. She leaves Marcus a voicemail, telling him that they're all there for him and that he should take all the time he needs before apologizing. Based on the season 2 finale, we can assume that his mom must have passed away, or is in critical condition.
Carmy then recalls a devastating memory: getting the phone call from Nat when Mikey died. He remembers sitting outside the funeral in his car, watching everyone walk out before driving away. As we watch more quick flashbacks, including one of Sydney, the episode ends with Carmy preparing several meals and looking up at the time.
It's clearly, and understandably, very difficult for Carmy to process these memories that we see in the season 3 premiere. Will he be able to work through his trauma while also running The Bear? He no doubt puts a ton of pressure on himself to be the best, and the third season likely won't be any different.
What can we expect in The Bear season 3 episode 2, titled "Next"? The logline teases: "Carmy sets a new standard." All 10 episodes of the new installment are now streaming on Hulu.