Squid Game season 3 trailer teases the high-stakes final season

Get ready to see the creepy, but iconic, doll Young-hee one last time when Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix! Plus this time, her boyfriend Chul-su will be around to cause bloody havoc as well. The third and final season is just around the corner, and we absolutely can't wait to see how Gi-hun's (Player 456) story will end. Well, the official trailer brings us one step closer to finding out just that.

The final season of the South Korean survival drama premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix. The first season was nine episodes while season 2 consisted of only seven, but the official episode count for the final season hasn't been revealed yet. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that more intense games are on the way, and that's clear in out latest peek at the new season.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

Squid Game season 3 trailer unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM

The teaser video and first-look images that previously came out only revealed one new game other than the (possibly) different version of Red Light, Green Light that was teased in the season 2 finale's post-credits scene. Though of course, that's not all. There's also another that shows the players selecting a red or blue ball from a gum ball machine. What are the details of that game, we don't know. Though, gives us glimpses of some of the other games to come.

The highly-anticipated full-length trailer of Squid Game's final season has finally been revealed! At Netflix's 2025 TUDUM event, the streamer unveiled the high stakes Gi-hun and the rest of the players will face for a chance to survive and win the huge cash prize. Check it out below!

Squid Game season 3's theme is about how we can preserve our sense of humanity, as Dong-hyuk has stated. Just from that explosive trailer though, it's clear the intense pressures the players will face may make that difficult for them. It's also been teased that than Gi-hun, Jun-hee's (Player 222) baby daddy Myung-gi (Player 333) is going to go through a dramatic and interesting character arc.

Plus, somehow, their baby has an important role to play in the final episodes. Whether that's them being born, in or out of the games, remains a mystery. Player 456 has gone through so much trauma, and will continue to following the death of his friend Jeong-bae (Player 390) and their failed revolution. But hopefully with his continued determination, perhaps he will be able to take the games, and the Front Man, down once and for all. The final season can't come fast enough!

Squid Game season 3, aka the final season, premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.