Netflix decided to bring us all sorts of news today about so many upcoming shows coming in 2025! Honestly, I feel like this year is going to be one of the streamer's biggest yet. There's SO much coming. For a full list, click here. That includes two huge Netflix shows that just got a June 2025 premiere date.

Get ready for the final season of Squid Game and the highly-anticipated third season of Ginny and Georgia to arrive this summer! Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025, with Ginny and Georgia season 3 dropping Thursday, June 5, 2025. This is so exciting!

Unfortunately Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season, isn't one of the shows coming in June. At least, not as far as we know at the moment. Netflix has confirmed a 2025 release for the horror sci-fi series, though no official release date has been shared yet. Look, we've waited all this time. We're just going to have to wait a little bit more, my friends.

Courtesy: Netflix

There will be more games in Squid Game season 3

But anyway, let's focus on the two shows that are coming because I seriously cannot wait! Especially for Squid Game season 3. It's going to be so interesting to see how this crazy story that's taken the world by storm will end. Based on the synopsis released by Netflix and what was hinted in that season 2 post-credits scene, there will indeed be more games to come in the third and final season. Plus, those games are going to have "dire consequences." Check out the description below:

"Picking up where the second season left off, Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amidst overwhelming despair. As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games. This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action."

So intriguing, right!? As we saw by the end of the second season, unfortunately Player 456's best friend Jung-bae is shot by the Front Man. Gi-hun's plan to overtake the games and get to the Front Man, who he doesn't know was Player 001 the whole time, fails in the most heartbreaking way. How will he move on from this? We'll find out soon! The note about dire consequences also isn't surprising because there's still quite a bit of season 2 main characters still alive. Who will make it to the end? Gah!

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2024

Will it be Ginny and Georgia against the world in season 3?

Another series that left us on a major cliffhanger and we've been waiting a long time to see what happens next is Ginny and Georgia season 3! The second season came out all the way back in January 2023. But, it's ok. Let's focus on the positive. And that's the fact that there's a premiere date to look forward to.

Netflix did share a synopsis for the third season, though it doesn't give too much away. Of course the big cliffhanger is the fact that Georgia was arrested in the season 2 finale for killing Tom, Cynthia's husband. Right in the middle of her first dance with Paul no less. Plus, Georgia doesn't know that Austin saw what she did as well. So much to unpack here! Check out the synopsis below:

"Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Ginny and Georgia's relationship is complicated to say the least, especially as Ginny gets older and learns the truth about some of the things her mother has done in the past. In a twisted way, Georgia did kill Tom to sort of put him out of his suffering and help his wife and son move on. But, was that the right move? Definitely not. And there's a big chance Ginny is going to want to distance herself from all of this craziness. I absolutely can't wait to see what happens next!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Netflix releases and more!