These 5 Shrinking season 3 guest stars are ready to shake things up

Shrinking season 3 is officially underway, and it is bringing some exciting guest stars along for the ride. The third season of the hit Apple TV+ series premiered at the end of January 2026. It continues to follow therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel) as he deals with his patients as well as his own personal issues.

The show boasts an incredible cast, including Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Christa Miller. Alongside the main cast, Shrinking has also managed to bring in a number of great guest stars in its run. However, Shrinking season 3 promises to be the most star-studded one yet. With some standout returning guests as well as some true television legends, Shrinking season 3’s guest list makes the show’s return even more exciting.

Michael J. Fox in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV

Michael J. Fox

One of the most talked-about aspects of Shrinking season 3 is that it features the return of Michael J. Fox to the acting world. Fox appears in the first episode of Shrinking season 3 as Gerry, a fellow patient with Parkinson’s who meets Paul (Harrison Ford) at the doctor’s office.

Fox is a legendary actor, best-known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies. He also worked with Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence on the sitcom Spin City. Fox largely stepped away from acting after his own Parkinson’s diagnosis. Seeing him in this role obviously connects to his own journey, but it is also a thrill seeing him share the screen with Ford.

Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein is one of the creators of Shrinking, but he also joined the cast in season 2 in a pivotal supporting role. Goldstein plays Louis, the man who was responsible for the car accident that killed Jimmy’s wife, Tia.

Goldstein is best known for his excellent role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, but he shows a different side of himself as Louis. While Louis’ actions caused so much pain for the characters we have come to love, he is also a man filled with his own pain and trying to make amends. His path of redemption continued into season 3.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders is another returning guest star who looks like she could have a bigger role in Shrinking season 3. Smulders was introduced in season 2 as Sofi, a woman Jimmy meets when buying a car for his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell).

Smulders' role on Shrinking delivers a wonderful How I Met Your Mother reunion, as she starred alongside Jason Segel in that sitcom. With her appearance in Shrinking season 2 and her return this season, it seems as though Sofi could be set up as a real love interest for Jimmy.

"Fake News"--Multiple Emmy Award winner Candice Bergen returns as the eponymous broadcast news legend in the revival of the groundbreaking comedy series MURPHY BROWN, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 (9:30-10:05 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Candice Bergen as Murphy Brown Photo: Jojo Whilden/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Candice Bergen

Another television icon will be joining Shrinking season 3: the legendary Candice Bergen. Bergen is a five-time Emmy winner, best known for playing the titular role in the groundbreaking sitcom Murphy Brown. She also has the distinction of being the first female to join Saturday Night Live’s prestigious Five Timers Club.

There are no details about who Bergen might be playing in Shrinking season 3. However, it would be a lot of fun to see her squaring off with Harrison Ford in some capacity. There is also the hope that she plays one of the patients who becomes a recurring character on the show.

A Man in Full. Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker in episode 101 of A Man in Full. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is an actor of incredible range, starring in everything from the HBO drama series The Newsroom to being hilariously iconic alongside Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber. His role in Shrinking season 3 promises to be a pivotal one as he will be playing Jimmy’s father.

Fatherhood is a big part of the series, with Jimmy still trying to make up for the mistakes he made as a dad in the wake of his wife’s death. That makes it all the more fascinating to finally meet his own father and see how their relationship reflects Jimmy’s struggles as a parent.

Watch new episodes of Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV on Wednesdays.