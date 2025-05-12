We finally know when to expect Yellowstone spinoff 1944 on Paramount+

There's no such thing as a Yellowstone drought, especially not with the number of spinoff series that are in development and on the way. One in particular has been highly anticipated by fans, and that's the prequel spinoff that's expected to come directly after 1923's ending earlier this year. We've heard about 1944 being teased, but we finally have some interesting updates on its release plans.

In a recent Paramount earnings call, the company revealed release windows for a number of upcoming Paramount+ original series, including four Taylor Sheridan shows set for release this fall. Additionally, Paramount mentioned on the call that 1944 was confirmed to be coming in 2026. It's still really early days for the next Yellowstone spinoff, but it's exciting to have new details!

1944 was first announced to be in development back in 2023, when Paramount+ reportedly ordered one season of a prequel series that took place in the titular year and continued telling the Dutton family origin story. Currently, there aren't any filming or casting updates, but finding out that we can expect the series to debut in 2026 marks the show's biggest step forward yet.

L to R Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Robert Patrick as Sheriff McDowell in season 2, Episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: Trae Patton/ Paramount+

Given the time period, the next prequel series would likely explore how the Duttons were impacted by World War II and other major events in American history during that time. There's still a vastly rich history for the Duttons to mine, especially after the events of the 1923 series finale. Some of the reveals in the series finale would likely play into what we could expect from 1944, like the possible return of Spencer Dutton and Elizabeth's son Jack.

Hopefully, now that a release window has been announced, that means the creative team is working hard behind the scenes in order to get cameras rolling before the end of the year for a potential release by mid to late-2026. That's merely a prediction and the best case scenario based on where we're at right now. If you're like me, you'll be keeping your fingers crossed for a flurry of casting news coming down the pipeline to further reveal what to expect from 1944.

But if you don't want to wait until 1944 for your next Yellowstone fix, there's two more shows from the franchise coming to our screens very soon. The direct Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, which will star Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, was announced in the Paramount earnings call to make its premiere in November 2025. Again, there's lots more updates to come for this highly anticipated show, and we'll surely get those in the coming weeks.

On top of that spinoff, CBS also just ordered a procedural spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton that's tentatively titled Y: Marshals. The series wasn't included on the network's fall lineup, but has been confirmed to premiere in midseason sometime in 2026. We'll likely be catching back up with Kayce by spring 2026. See, there's a lot to look forward to for Yellowstone fans, including the spinoff The Madison, which should be getting some updates soon, too.

While we await more details about 1944, there's a steady stream of Taylor Sheridan series coming to hold us over. Tulsa King season 3 will arrive in September, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres in October, and Landman season 2 begins airing in November. That's a real embarrassment of riches coming to Paramount+, and we couldn't happier! We'll share more updates about 1944 and all things Taylor Sheridan as they're announced.