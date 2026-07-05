10 best Netflix shows still coming in the second half of 2026

Though 2026 is half over, there are plenty of great Netflix shows to look forward to in the second half of the year. Netflix remains one of the biggest streamers in the game, and this year has already seen some big television premieres. His & Hers became one of the streamer's biggest hits ever, while The Boroughs was a highly anticipated new show that was quickly met with a surprising cancellation.

Aside from the big titles we’ve already seen, there are some very exciting shows on the horizon, including new series and returning favorites. Some popular series will be back with new seasons, while others are returning for the last time with their final seasons. There are also some big names coming to Netflix, including Will Ferrell, Florence Pugh, and Ricky Gervais. As we look to the rest of the year, Netflix users will have many great options to watch still ahead in 2026.

Little House on the Prairie

Release date: July 9

2026 will see one of the most beloved series from the 1980s making an anticipated return. Little House on the Prairie is loosely based on the true story of author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood as she and her family set up a farm in the American Midwest in the late 19th century.

The original series was an engrossing look at the struggles and triumphs of life on the prairie. It explores the community of the time, the family life, and how this period of time isn’t all that different from modern society. Little House on the Prairie will have some big shoes to fill in living up to the original, but there are plenty of fans eager to see this new take.

The Hawk

Release date: July 16

Will Ferrell has made a career from hilarious sports comedy movies, including Talladega Nights and Semi-Pro. Now, he’s bringing that same approach to the small screen with Netflix’s most anticipated comedy of the summer. The Hawk stars Ferrell as a washed-up former pro golfer who stages a comeback just as his son is kicking off his impressive golf career.

Seeing Ferrell play another over-the-top and self-centered antihero immediately makes The Hawk a must-watch Netflix comedy series. Setting it inside the golf world makes for an even more exciting ride. It also has the added benefit of co-starring some of Ferrell’s former SNL players, Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell.

Ransom Canyon season 2

Release date: July 23

Little House on the Prairie’s depiction of frontier life may attract the interest of fans of the Yellowstone universe. Luckily, Netflix has another series that combines Taylor Sheridan’s examination of modern cowboys with romance. Ransom Canyon follows three ranching dynasties in Texas, where love, greed, and dark pasts complicate things even more.

The series understands its audience and delivers the exhilarating storylines that these fans are looking for. The second season will no doubt deliver more affairs and complications while allowing us to enjoy a stay in this beautiful and unforgiving landscape.

My Life with the Walter Boys

Release date: August 6

Another romance series returns to Netflix this summer, albeit one aimed at a younger crowd. My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard, a young girl whose life is upended by a tragic accident. She has to move to a new home in Colorado, where she is taken in by the Walter family, who raise nine sons on their ranch.

The coming-of-age story has a lot of charm as it deals with the fish-out-of-water elements, especially with Jackie’s big ambitions fitting into the ranch lifestyle. Of course, this is only complicated by the love triangle that presents itself as Jackie is torn between two of the brothers, the scholarly Alex and the troubled Cole.

Alley Cats

Release date: August 7

After teaming with Netflix on shows like Derek and After Life, Ricky Gervais is returning to the streamer with a brand-new approach. Alley Cats is a new animated series from Gervais that still captures his boundary-pushing humor. The show follows a group of feral British cats just trying to get by day to day.

While there are a lot of adult animated shows out there, finding one that is in Gervais’ unique voice is quite intriguing. The comedian has also talked widely about his love of animals and his perspectives on them, which suggests this might be an ideal project for him to explore.

Tires season 3

Release date: August 13

Though a small series compared to some of the others on the platform, Tires has become one of the biggest comedies on Netflix. Comedian Shane Gillis brings his signature style to the show that, much like Ricky Gervais, is not overly concerned about offending people. The workplace comedy simply follows the hijinks of the workers in an auto repair shop.

The show might not be for everyone, but those who enjoy the small-scale vibe and biting jokes have completely embraced the comedy. It is an easy show to get caught up with as the new season approaches.

Outer Banks season 5

Release date: August 20

While there are a number of new shows premiering on Netflix in the second half of the year, there is one big returning title that fans will have to bid farewell to. Outer Banks will be back for its fifth season, which also marks the end of the series. It follows a group of young friends in a small coastal town who go on a treasure hunt connected to the disappearance of one of their parents.

The show has balanced its adventure, mysteries, and romance to great success throughout its run, which means there are a lot of big things to tie up in this final season. With a lot of recent finales landing poorly with fans, Outer Banks has a chance to stand out by leaving on a strong note.

East of Eden

Release date: TBA

Along with the great series premiering and returning to Netflix in the coming months, the streamer is also bringing in a much-anticipated miniseries, which also happens to be an adaptation of one of the most acclaimed novels in American literature. East of Eden will take on the daunting task of bringing John Steinbeck’s sweeping masterpiece to life on the small screen.

The series spans generations as it looks at the idea of good and evil, and whether one is born with these qualities or if they can change their ways. Florence Pugh will lead the cast as the story’s most shocking character, Cathy Ames, and she is joined by the likes of Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, and Ciaran Hinds.

The Gentlemen | Netflix

The Gentlemen season 2

Release date: TBA

Netflix has plenty of crime series that explores the dangerous worlds of gangsters and drug dealers, but few are as fun as The Gentlemen. Based on the movie by Guy Ritchie, the series stars Theo James as the son of an affluent patriarch who returns home following his father's death only to find the family caught up in a criminal enterprise.

The series follows Ritchie's distinct balance of humor and violence. There are wacky, intimidating, and colorful characters who fit nicely into this unpredictable world. While the second season doesn't yet have a release date, fans can bet that they will see The Gentlemen season 2 before the end of 2026.

JOSH HARTNETT as Cooper in Warner Bros. Pictures’ crime drama thriller “TRAP,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Untitled Newfoundland Series

Release date: TBA

Following the end of Stranger Things, many fans wondered what show could fill the void. Netflix may have found its replacement for supernatural fun with a series that takes place in an intriguing setting. The upcoming and still untitled Netflix series will star Josh Hartnett as a hardened fisherman living in a remote community in Newfoundland that becomes threatened by a sea creature.

The beautiful and rich community of Newfoundland makes for a great backdrop, while the monster elements are a completely different bit of intrigue. Even without a title, the series is already drawing a lot of attention, and it will be fun to see Hartnett leading a show.