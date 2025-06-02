June is going to be a great month for us streaming television fans as there's many new releases to look forward to! There's new shows premiering like Prime Video's We Were Liars on June 18 and Countdown starring Jensen Ackles on June 25. There's also many returning shows including The Chosen season 5, also on Prime Video, June 15 and The Gilded Age season 3 on June 22 on HBO.

All of these releases have us seated, though there's four in particular that we're really anticipating and can't wait to see! Here's 4 new show releases in June 2025 we're excited about the most below.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 on Netflix

Release date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Get ready for another 10 episodes of one of Netflix's best comedy-dramas when Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The second season came out all the way back in January 2023, so we are so ready to go on this wild ride with mother and daughter once again. And fans of the show know the huge cliffhanger the second season left us with and how it plays into season 3.

As Georgia and Paul tied the knot, police crash the wedding and arrest Georgia for the death of Cynthia's husband, Tom. Of course Georgia did do it, trying to be noble or something in a twisted way. It was a huge mistake because now in the small town of Wellsbury, all eyes are on her. And Ginny. Will Georgia get out of this, and is Ginny going to stand by her mom or has she had enough?

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Release date: Wednesday, June 18

Another series we're really looking forward to having back on our screens is The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+! I'm a sucker for historical dramas with a love triangle twist. And trust me, this one brings all the drama in ways you don't expect. The second season premieres with the first episode on June 18, followed by one weekly until the finale on Aug. 6.

The first season of the series saw our favorite group of American gals assimilating into the world of 1870s London. Now, it's their home and they're "practically running the place," per the synopsis. The two main cliffhangers from season 1 are the fact that Nan married Theo so she could become duchess and protect her sister Jinny from her abusive husband James. Even though Nan is in love with Guy. Though she entrusts him to take a pregnant Jinny away, and the two lovers are separated.

We're going to continue to see Nan battle who's in her heart with the responsibilities now on her shoulders, Jinny needs to be careful with her face all over as James looks for her. There's a lot in store for these girls. Though I'm sure they'll be able to get through it all together.

The Bear season 4 on Hulu

Release date: Wednesday, June 25

It's almost time to get things fired back up in the kitchen with a new season of The Bear coming our way at the end of the month. The Bear season 4 premeires Wednesday, June 25 with all 10 episodes on Hulu. Carmy was left with a review of the restaurant at the end of season 3, so where does that leave him and his team of chefs? Check out the synopsis below:

"Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

Squid Game season 3 on Netflix (final season)

Release date: Friday, June 27

I can't believe the final season of Squid Game on Netflix is so close, and yet here we are! The absolute hit of a series returns Friday, June 27 as the final showdown between the Frontman and Gi-hun (Player 456) is on the horizon. The trailer is absolutely insane and is driving us crazy with anticipation, that's for sure!

Squid Game season 3 will see Gi-hun continue to try to end the games, as the Front Man pushes on. He's got to keep those VIPs happy. There's still a good number of players who are alive as well since we only saw three games played in the arena in season 2. The synopsis asks that after all of this, "can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities?" It's an interesting question to pose, and we'll see the show's take on it very soon.