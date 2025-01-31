February 2025 actually isn't a bad month when it comes to new releases on streaming. There's plenty for us to get excited about! There's the premieres of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, Reacher season 3, and Sweet Magnolias season 4.

And while all those series' are worth a watch, there's some others we're looking forward to even more! Here's 5 of the most highly-anticipated shows streaming in February 2025.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Premieres Feb. 6, 2025 on Netflix

Kaitlyn Dever has become one of my favorite actresses in the last few years. She bring such a good energy to every role she takes on. And so, I'm really excited to see the actress' new Netflix series, Apple Cider Vinegar. The show premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 with all 6 episodes.

The drama follows Dever's character Belle Gibson who becomes a social media personality when she claims that she was able to cure her brain cancer using nutrition and holistic methods. However, these are all lies and it's just about the clicks for her. Plus, Belle goes head-to-head with a competing influencer, Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Yellowjackets season 3

Premieres Feb. 14, 2025 on Paramount+

Cancel any Valentine's Day plans you may have set up because Yellowjackets season 3 is finally arriving that day! We've been waiting since May 2023 when the season 2 finale came out for new episodes of the thriller drama. The new season arrives Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 with the first two episodes on Paramount+.

Then afterwards, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale. There's a total of 10 episodes. You also have the option of watching Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. In the past, season 3 will focus on who takes the lead as the girls soccer team is stranded in the wilderness, which causes tensions. Then in the present, the past will come back to haunt the surviving women as secrets may be revealed.

The White Lotus season 3

Premieres Feb. 16, 2025 on HBO and Max

One of the best dramas on television right now is The White Lotus, and season 3 is fast approaching! The 8-episode third season debuts Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max, and new episodes will be released each week on Sunday nights. If you're a fan of the show, then you know there's a new cast to see every season.

This time around, The White Lotus season 3 features Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, and more.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2

Premieres Feb. 21, 2025 on Apple TV+

Like many of these amazing shows, it's been a long time coming for the next installment of Surface on Apple TV+. Though we're almost there, the wait is almost over. Surface season 2 premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Apple TV+. Only one episode will be released on premiere day from the 8-episode season, and that schedule will continue through the finale on Friday, April 11.

With Sophie now in London, the second season takes place in the city where she tries to learn about her past and what she's forgotten. That brings Sophie into "elite British society" and discovers a connection to "a beautiful heiress," per the synopsis. There's a good chance that's Eliza, who Sophie kept having visions of.

1923 season 2

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+

Yellowstone fans are in for a treat with the return of prequel series, 1923! It's been a long wait for this one as well, so the Harrison Ford-led series is definitely one of the more highly-anticipated shows on this list. 1923 season 2 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+. Episodes from the 10-episode season will be released weekly.

The second season will see Donald Whitfield trying to stir up trouble again for the Duttons. But I think they're up to the task. Even so, that doesn't mean their journey to protect their home and land is going to be easy. Though perhaps the arrival of Spencer Dutton will help them out and give Jacob and his family the upper hand. I'm so excited to see what comes next in the Taylor Sheridan series!