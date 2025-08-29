5 underrated shows on Netflix you missed in August 2025

Headlined by Wednesday season 2, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, and a huge new political thriller, Hostage, August has been an epic month for new Netflix shows. As usual, there are always more than a few underrated Netflix shows that slip through the cracks.

To make sure that you didn't miss anything this month, we shared a list of five underrated Netflix shows you just have to watch before the end of the month. There are even more good Netflix shows coming in September.

Let's get the list started with one of the sneaky good Netflix additions of the summer.

For the lovers: Sullivan's Crossing season 3

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “First Cut is the Deepest” -- Image Number: SUL309_0003r -- Pictured (L-R): Chad Michael Murray as Cal and Morgan Kohan as Maggie -- Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle -- © 2025 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

No, Sullivan's Crossing is not a Netflix show, but it might as well be. Since all three seasons of the show were released on Netflix this summer, Sullivan's Crossing's popularity has skyrocketed! The series tells the story of Maggie, a medical pro, who moves back home and falls in love after her career gets flipped and turned upside down.

The third season of the hit series starring Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray was added to Netflix on Aug. 11, and fans tuned in to see the game-changing season 3 finale. It's going to be a long wait for season 4; that's all I know.

If you like Virgin River and other romance dramas like that, I promise Sullivan's Crossing is the show for you. Each series is based on the book series by the same author, Robyn Carr.

For the real lovers: Perfect Match season 3

Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix

While Love is Blind UK season 2 also premiered in August and was a big hit, Perfect Match has definitely been a little bit underrated. It's been a terrific season of the hit reality dating series that brings stars of many Netflix reality shows.

This season, though, Netflix and Nick Lachey switched it up! We have stars of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Love Island UK, and other hit shows joining the stars of Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, and more! They literally brought Clayton Echard and his ex, Rachel Recchia, on to the show. It was epic TV, I will say.

Watch all of Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix right now!

For the foodies: Dinner Time Live With David Chang

I love a good cooking show, and with The Great British Baking Show returning in September on Netflix, I'm already looking for good cooking shows to help pass the time. Enter Dinner Time Live With David Chang.

The third season of the cooking show was just released on Netflix, and it's awesome! Chef and personality David Chang is one of my personal favorites on Netflix. In this show, he takes viewers behind the scenes in the kitchen to show that cooking is not meant to be perfect. It's definitely nothing like what you see on TV and social media in a real kitchen, according to Netflix. That's my kind of show because I, historically, mess things up.

Watch Dinner Time Live with David Chang on Tuesdays on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET.

For BoJack Horseman fans: Long Story Short

Long Story Short Production Still

It's been a while since BoJack Horseman ended on Netflix, but creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is back with a new adult animated comedy series, Long Story Short. There are 10 episodes available to stream right now.

Long Story Short tells the stories of the Schwooper family and the three siblings, Yoshi, Shira, and Avi, who explore some of their most memorable stories from growing up. The series has an incredible voice cast, including Abbi Jacobson, Nicole Byer, Max Greenfield, Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, and more.

For the Non-English TV fans: In the Mud

In the Mud is easily one of the best new Netflix shows of the month, and while it's popular in some countries and regions, it definitely deserves a little more love from Netflix viewers. The series has racked up more than 37 million hours viewed in the show's first two weeks on Netflix, according to the Netflix Top 10. It's a spinoff of the series, El Marginal.

In the Mud is an Argentine Netflix original series that tells the story of a group of women in prison who connect after a tragedy. They'll need each other to survive.

We're hoping Netflix orders In the Mud season 2 very soon!

That's the list of underrated Netflix shows of August 2025! There's definitely something for everyone to watch right now!