Lead Bridgerton star 'nearly didn't audition' for the Netflix romance drama

I feel like every character in Bridgerton was cast so perfectly! Each of the actors embody the historical drama personas they're portraying, I can't imagine anyone else in their roles. It's clear how much chemistry they all have as well. Not just in the romantic sense, but those who play the Bridgerton siblings and other family members and friends in the Netflix drama too. Though did you know there's a major star who almost didn't even audition? And when he eventually did, he sent in a tape for a different role!

Anthony Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed this huge piece of information about his now iconic role. The dashing viscount said he was sent the script but "nearly didn't audition" as he was coming off his theater gig on Company. At that point he had been on a rigorous scheduling, doing three months of rehearsals followed by being on stage for six months. Here's what he told the news outlet:

“At that time, I was really done. I just needed to go and experience the world.”

He was so uninterested and tired that Bailey even went as far as forwarding the script to a fellow friend actor who he thought would be better for the role, THR reports. He was actually sent three, one of them being for Simon, the Duke of Hastings. Thankfully his agent convinced him to send in a tape for one of them, and he chose the duke.

Ultimately Regé-Jean Page got that role, which worked out for everyone. After seeing Phoebe Dynevor as Bailey's onscreen sister Daphne, just imagining it so weird! Page definitely makes for a better duke and Bailey was a much better fit for the viscount. After that, the actor was in California anyway, was asked to go to the Shondaland offices, and that's what got him to the role of Anthony eventually.

It's just crazy to think how different Bridgerton could have looked if Bailey wasn't cast, or even if the casting directors decided to give him the role of Simon. I'm sure the talented actor would have done a great job. But again. Each cast member has been placed in the perfect role, and those in charge had a good eye for that.

Bailey also revealed he's open to coming back to every season of the romance drama whenever the show calls him and if there's no scheduling conflicts with his ever growing career. He and his onscreen love Kate, played by Simone Ashley, are reprising their roles in Bridgerton season 4, which recently wrapped filming and is coming to Netflix in 2026. We can't wait!

Bridgerton season 4 premieres in 2026 on Netflix.

