Dune: Prophecy, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 and 13 best shows on streaming still to come this fall 2024
The Fall TV season has just begun but there’s still a lot to look forward to!
The 2024 fall TV season is a nice return to normalcy after last year was thrown off by the Hollywood strikes. NBC and ABC have begun their slates, CBS is about to unleash theirs and cable and streaming has plenty of shows coming. It looks like mid-October is the bulk of it but there are still plenty of shows on streaming between then and the end of November to get ready for! Here’s a quick guide to the biggest shows still to debut this fall for TV lovers!
Lioness season 2
October 27 on Paramount+
Season 2 of the Paramount+ spy thriller brings back Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman for more action. A new recruit joins the special ops team as they have to tangle with a new enemy and a new assignment. However, it’s hinted that the real enemy may be from within. Morgan Freeman has a bigger role in this adventure as Season 2 looks to up the ante majorly in terms of storytelling and make for a more exciting year.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
October 29 on Disney Channel and Disney+
Selena Gomez and Davie Henrie are back in a sequel series to the beloved Disney Channel hit. Justin (Henrie) has settled down into a nice life with a normal family when sister Alex (Gomez) pops in with a young charge named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Billie is a promising witch who needs a mentor and Justin helps her learn about magic, with the slight complication he never told his family he’s a wizard. Expect more magical comedy to abound to reward fans of the show with a great new take.
The Diplomat season 2
October 31 on Netflix
Season 2 of the acclaimed series picks up with Kate (Keri Russell) realizing the British Prime Minister has been behind the various attacks in hopes a war between the UK and Russia makes him look better. There’s also if Hal (Rufus Sewell) was killed in a car bombing. As Kate tries to defuse a possible war and find out the fate of her husband, she also has to handle another wrinkle: Vice President Grace Penn (Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney) showing up to try and fix things while convinced Kate is gunning for her job. Expect more twists and turns to make this surprise hit even better.
Mistletoe Murders
October 31 on Hallmark+
Fans of Hallmark movies know they’re either holiday favorites or mysteries. So it’s only logical this new series for Hallmark+ combines them both. Sarah Drew plays Emily Lane, the owner of a year-round Christmas store in a small town. When murders occur, Emily shows her surprising skills which has a local cop (Peter Mooney) wondering if there’s more to her than meets the eye. It may be a bit early for the Christmas season but this show should get you in the mood along with some fun mysteries.
Dune: Prophecy
November on HBO and Max (no exact release date set yet)
Hot off the heels of the big-screen movies, this new series expands the sci-fi franchise. Set 10,000 years before the films, this explores the origins of what becomes the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and their secret plans for power. Olivia Williams and Emily Watson play two sisters caught in a deadly power game, and it has the same fantastic visuals as the films. For fans of House of the Dragon as well as Dune, this prequel should be a must-watch for more fun involving the sci-fi epic.
Citadel: Honey Bunny
November 7 on Prime Video
The Citadel universe is expanding once again. Hot on the heels of the Italian-based Diana comes a new spinoff set in India. What makes it more unique is that it’s set in the 1990s when the spy organization Citadel was still at the height of power. Indian film stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play two agents caught in a deadly conspiracy that points to a greater threat. The setting and actors look to spark this up and make it another fun entry in Prime’s growing spy franchise.
Day of the Jackal
November 7 on Peacock
Frederick Forsyth’s classic thriller (which has already been made into a movie twice) gets an update in this new Peacock series. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is the Jackal, a mysterious professional assassin who accepts the contract to kill a European leader. Lashana Lynch is the British intelligence officer hunting him across Europe as this master of disguise prepares for the kill. Expect some terrific action to bring this iconic tale back to screens and just as thrilling as ever.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2
November 10 on Paramount Network
After multiple delays and some of the wildest behind-the-scenes drama of whether the show truly ends or can continue, chaos of any hit TV show in memory, the final half of Yellowstone season 5 of the series is coming. We know Kevin Costner is gone, so the big question is just what happens to John Dutton and how it affects his clan. Expect more focus on Beth and Rip and the family feud getting hotter than ever. It’s still a question if the show is truly ending or can continue yet the long wait just adds to the anticipation for when Yellowstone can bring the story to a close.
Bad Sisters season 2
November 13 on Apple TV+
Some may be surprised this dark comedy is returning as Season 1 appeared to wrap it all up. We found out which of the sisters killed the loathsome John Paul and managed to get away with it thanks to how terrible the guy was. So, a sequel seemed unlikely, but it’s coming. Two years later, the ladies have moved on, only for someone to bring up what they did, which threatens to uncover other secrets. If the comedy is as sharp as Season 1, this can be a blast of a return.
Cross
November 14 on Prime Video
If there’s a fictional detective deserving of his own TV show, it’s Alex Cross. James Patterson’s famed investigator now features in this Prime TV series, played by Aldis Hodge. This is an original tale as Cross hunts for who killed his wife, which brings him into the search for a twisted serial killer. It looks like a moody thriller with some fantastic twists, just like fans of the books love. With Hodge in the lead, Cross seems set to win over more fans than ever in a more original tale.
Cobra Kai season 6 part 2
November 15 on Netflix
The second part of the final season of the Netflix sensation has the Miyagi-Do team set to take on the best karate fighters in the world in the Sekai Taikai tournament. However, not only do they have to face old enemy Kreese, but Tori (Peyton List), reeling from her mother's death, has gone to the dark side and joined Kreese’s Cobra Kai. As the team tries to deal with that, they soon realize just how deadly this competition is and amp up the excitement as the series moves into its final installments.
Silo season 2
November 15 on Apple TV+
After a long wait, the second season of the sci-fi series is finally here. When last we saw it, Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) had realized the supposedly idyllic Earth was an illusion and found herself in a wasteland with the signs of dozens of silos before her. Season 2 will delve more into the history of the silos, how many there are and just maybe answer what happened to Earth in the first place. If it’s half as good as Season 1 was, fans are in for a fantastic time to keep up one of Apple TV+’s better hits.
Landman
November 17 on Paramount+
As if Taylor Sheridan doesn’t have enough shows on his docket, he now supplies a new Paramount+ entry. Billy Bob Thornton stars as a man who protects an oil field for his friend (Jon Hamm) just as his ex-wife (Ali Larter) and kids drop in. While Thornton dispenses frontier justice to protect this land, Hamm and his wife, Demi Moore, have to navigate the equally treacherous world of Houston society and business. From the oil drillers to boardroom battles, this looks like a mix of Yellowstone and Succession and a surefire hit.
Based on a True Story season 2
November 21 on Peacock
The underrated crime comedy returns for what could be a more exciting year. It picks up a year after the season 1 finale as Ava and Nathan (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) have cleaned up a murder scene and are trying to move on with their lives as parents. When a series of murders occur, Ava wonders if serial killer frenemy Matt (Tom Bateman) is embarking on a new spree. She’s unaware Matt happens to be hooking up with Ava’s sister. Melissa Fumero joins the cast which should provide another dark comedy thriller for fans.
Outlander season 7 part 2
November 22 on Starz
At long last, the second half of Season 7 of the worldwide sensation is coming. We pick up with Jamie, Claire and Ian heading to Scotland where we meet some familiar faces while handling their experiences with the American Revolution. It’s not helped when Claire has to return to the colonies while Brianna and Roger face a threat of their own back in the 20th century. Expect more amazing romantic drama and action to make the wait worthwhile.