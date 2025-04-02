Hacks, The Last of Us, and the best new shows coming to Max in April 2025

April might begin with a day notorious for pulling pranks, but it's definitely not a prank to say that April brings some of the biggest shows of the year to Max. After the highly rated, constantly discussed blockbuster third season of The White Lotus ends on April 6, three more fan-favorite series mark their returns to keep the watercooler discussions going online.

Max isn't the only streaming service pulling out all the stops in April 2025. Netflix also has a big month of new releases ahead with the premieres of new series Pulse and Ransom Canyon and the comebacks of Black Mirror and You. Additionally, Hulu drops Michelle Williams' dramedy Dying for Sex and begins the final season of The Handmaid's Tale. April also brings Kevin Bacon in The Bondsman on Prime Video, the second season of Andor on Disney+, and Law and Order: Organized Crime's debut on Peacock.

But when it comes to Max, there's so much to look forward to, and not just the season finale of breakout medical drama sensation The Pitt on April 10. The reigning Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Comedy Series, the most popular video game adaptation series, and a cringe-worthy docu-comedy should all be on your Max watch list this month.

Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart in Hacks season 4 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Hacks season 4 premieres on April 10

If you're dreading The Pitt coming to an end on April 10, don't worry. Max also debuts Hacks season 4 on the same day. The fourth season of the Outstanding Comedy Series winner drops two new episodes on April 10 before dropping episodes weekly until its finale in late May.

Hacks returns in the aftermath of Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava's (Hannah Einbinder) big fight, which resulted in Ava blackmailing Deborah in order to land the head writer position on her new show. Their love-hate working and personal relationship continues flourish and create conflict in the 10-episode fourth season. Don't miss the new season of hands down the best comedy on television.

Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us | Courtesy: HBO

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on April 13

Hacks isn't the only Emmy-winning series making its way back to Max in April 2025. On April 13, The Last of Us season 2 makes its long-awaited return after two years away from our screens. It doesn't feel like two years have passed since The Last of Us first premiered on HBO, but the delays from the dual Hollywood labor strikes kept Joel and Ellie away longer than fans would have liked.

The second season welcomes some new characters and cast members to the fold for what's sure to be an exciting and unpredictable season that will have everyone on the edge of their seats. We'll be seeing Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Catherine O'Hara as Gail, just to name a few. Set your reminders and make sure to avoid spoilers!

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal season 2 | Courtesy: HBO

The Rehearsal season 2 premieres on April 20

Last but not least, the final new show coming to Max in April that you have to check out is Nathan Fielder's doc-comedy The Rehearsal. After premiering to acclaim in the summer of 2022, the cringe-comedy returns for another round of rehearsals care of Fielder. If you haven't watched this show, there's definitely still time catch up on season 1's six episodes before season 2 arrives on April 20.

In The Rehearsal, Fielder uses actors and sets to help others rehearse a stressful situation that's coming up in their lives. They run through various scenarios for these conversations and situations, which makes for some uncomfortable but hilarious comedy. The Rehearsal season 2 boasts another six-episode cringe-fest that drops weekly on HBO and Max.