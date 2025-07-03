Might any Outlander cameos happen in the prequel, Blood of My Blood?

Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is already a success on Starz and it hasn't even aired yet! The network has given the historical drama an early season 2 renewal ahead of its debut, which is definitely a good sign. As the summer release of the show nears, we continue to think about it more and more, including what surprises might be in store.

I know this is a prequel series and the story takes place many years before the events of the flagship show. Though I am still wondering whether there's a chance any Outlander cameos will happen. So here's what we do know. Blood of My Blood focuses on the parallel love stories of Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen, in 18th century Scotland as well as Claire's parents, Henry and Julia, during World War I.

Outlander season 7

They take place during two separate time periods, but it's clear there's going to be a common thread and/or connection between the two tales. So obviously from where we start, Jamie and Claire haven't even been conceived yet. And all the other characters we've already met in the main series like Colum and Dougal will be much younger in the prequel.

However, this is a time-travel show with multiple time-traveling characters so I wouldn't completely put an Outlander cameo out of the question. So, I don't know how it would happen but there's a slight, slight chance Jamie, Claire, Bree, or Roger could pop from the future. Or perhaps it could even be done in a sort of dream sequence or flash forward, perhaps.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

I also feel like it may be possible because the filming of Outlander season 8, the final season, and the first installment of Blood of My Blood ended up overlapping. The eighth season was in production from early spring 2024 to September 2024. The prequel filmed from January 2024 to July 2024. Obviously they were on the same sets and the same area at some points.

So... it would have been super easy for one of the cast members to pop into Outlander: Blood of My Blood for a quick cameo scene. I don't know. This is all fun speculation on my end and something that would be an extra treat as a fan to see I guess. It wouldn't make sense in the timeline, unless the writers found a creative way to work something in. Though out of anyone, I have faith that they would find a way. I guess we'll see when Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz!

