4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (May 26-June 1)

A new week has arrived, and for a lot of people, it's the unofficial start of the summer season. It's the week after Memorial Day weekend, which means summer and all of its fun activities has arrived. But if you're looking to keep things casual and sneak away indoors after enjoying a fun long weekend out in the sun, there are so many great new shows releasing on Netflix and streaming this week.

On top of exciting new shows making their premieres or returns this week, we also have a number of new episodes to enjoy throughout the week, including three season finale and a dreaded but highly anticipated series finale. Hacks season 4, Your Friends and Neighbors season 1, and MobLand season 1 all come to a close as The Handmaid's Tale says farewell with its series ender.

But shows ending for the season or ending forever only makes room on our watch list for even more series that are worth watching. On deck this week are four excellent series, including a brand-new comedy series, a return to the Sex and the City universe, and two crime drama binge-watches that will have us on the edge of our seats. Let's get started with the recommendations!

"ADULTS" -- “House Rules” -- Season 1, Episode 4 — Pictured (L-R): Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, Owen Thiele as Anton. | CR: Rafy/FX

Adults arrives on FX and Hulu

Comedies couldn't be on more of a hot streak on streaming services lately, and there's another hit in the making set to premiere this week. FX debuts Adults on Wednesday, May 28 with two episodes, while the entire eight-episode season drops on Hulu on Thursday, May 29. Two episodes will continue to air weekly on FX, though why wait when we can dive right into the full season right away. The series centers on a group of 20-somethings living together in a house in New York City trying their best to be real adults. Based on the trailer, the series seems like the perfect mixture of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Broad City, and Girls and should be right at the top of our watch lists this week!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That season 3 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

And Just Like That season 3 premieres on HBO Max

It's been almost two years since we caught up with Carrie Bradshaw's misadventures, but she and all her best friends are back in a new season of And Just Like That. The third season kicks off on Thursday, May 29 on the newly re-minted HBO Max and there's so much more to love this season. For starters, the season will contain 12 episode, up from the first season's 10 and season season's 11, meaning we will be following along with Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and their friends until August. The new season promises lots of romance, drama, and unexpected twists!

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Better Sister has a binge drop on Prime Video

Based on the novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters who are suddenly brought back together in the wake of tragedy. When Chloe's (Biel) husband Adam (Corey Stoll) winds up murdered, Nicky (Banks) returns to her sister's side as the shocking suspect unravels long-suppressed secrets from their past. The series looks every bit like a mystery limited series you couldn't help but binge in one sitting. Thankfully, all eight episodes release all at once on Prime Video on Thursday, May 29.

Matthew Goode in Dept Q on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Dept. Q releases on Netflix

Ready for a new gritty mystery series from Scott Frank, the writer and director of Netflix hits like The Queen's Gambit and Godless? Save some room on your watch list on May 29 for Dept. Q, the new Netflix series starring Matthew Goode that's sure to captivate fans of The Night Agent and Black Doves. In the series, a fake cold case unit is assembled, but the officer in charge of the unit really starts to make headway on a confusing case from years past. The nine-episode series looks to be the start of an exciting new Netflix hit crime drama viewers will love.