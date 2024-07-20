Need to fill your time this weekend? Here's what's streaming! (July 20 - July 21, 2024)
What's up fellow TV fans? Honestly when the weekend rolls around, this is my time to catch up on any new shows or episodes I've missed from the week, and I'm sure many of you are in the same boat. With so many streamers, channels, and networks, it can be hard to keep track of it all. That's what I'm here for! Need something new to watch? Here's what either came out earlier this week or is new this weekend that you can stream, July 20 - July 21, 2024.
- UnPrisoned season 2 on Hulu - full season released Wednesday, July 17
- Those About to Die on Peacock - full season released Thursday, July 18
- Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 on Netflix - released Thursday, July 18
- Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+ - first two episodes released Friday, July 19
- Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ - penultimate episode released Friday, July 19
- Omnivore on Apple TV+ - docuseries released Friday, July 19
- Snowpiercer season 4 (final season) on AMC - premieres Sunday, July 21
- Big Brother season 26 on Paramount+ - new episode Sunday, July 21
Above is the full list of options of what you can stream this weekend. Below, we highlighted the top three shows we definitely think you should check out if you're limited on time. Those are Cobra Kai, Omnivore, and Snowpiercer. Read on for the details!
Cobra Kai season 6 part 1
Part 1 now streaming on Netflix
Can you believe we've already reached the final season of Cobra Kai? I really can't! It's been an amazing journey, but don't worry. It's not completely over yet. Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 debuted on Thursday, July 18, 2024 on Netflix. That's the first five episodes of the season. The streamer has chosen to split the final chapter into three parts, so you can expect Part 2 on Nov. 15, 2024 followed by Part 3 sometime in 2025. Each part of the martial arts comedy-drama is 5 episodes.
Per the synopsis, Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 sees the senseis and students grapple with Cobra Kai being eliminated, leading them to think of their next steps. Will they compete in the Sekai Taikai championship? Start watching the first five episodes to find out!
Omnivore
All 8 episodes now streaming on Apple TV+
If you're looking for something a little different like a docuseries, then you'll definitely want to check out Omnivore on Apple TV+. All 8 episodes dropped on Friday, July 19. We shared the official synopsis below:
"Narrated by renowned chef René Redzepi, this global series explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs and forever altered the human story. From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode of “Omnivore” celebrates the way we grow, transform and consume the world’s best resources — the ones we eat. "
Every episode focuses on a different essential ingredient as well as explores different spots around the world like Bali, Colombia, Japan, Spain, and Thailand. According to the description, the eight ingredients highlighted are the "world's most essential ingredients." If you're a foodie, this one is for you! Here's what you'll learn about:
- Chile
- Tuna
- Salt
- Banana
- Pig
- Rice
- Coffee
- Corn
Snowpiercer season 4
Final season premiers Sunday, July 21 on AMC
The one on this list I'm most looking forward to is definitely Snowpiercer season 4! It's almost time for the conclusion of this awesome post-apocalyptic series starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.
The final season debuts Sunday, July 21 on AMC and AMC+ with the first episode starting at 9 p.m. ET. One new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Sept. 22. There's a total of 10 episodes. We shared the schedule below:
- Episode 1 - July 21
- Episode 2 - July 28
- Episode 3 - Aug. 4
- Episode 4 - Aug. 11
- Episode 5 - Aug. 18
- Episode 6 - Aug. 25
- Episode 7 - Sept. 1
- Episode 8 - Sept. 8
- Episode 9 - Sept. 15
- Episode 10 - Sept. 22
What are you streaming this weekend!?