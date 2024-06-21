The Boys season 4 and the 12 best TV shows of 2024 (so far)
2024 has proved to be a year that's brought many great shows, and we're only halfway through the year with even more to come! I mean The Bear season 3, The Serpent Queen season 2, and Only Murders in the Building season 4 haven't even premiered yet but are coming this summer. If you're a TV fan, this really is the best time for us.
While we're always looking ahead of course, let's take a moment to reflect on 13 best TV shows of 2024 so far. I have a lot of favorites from the year, it was so hard to narrow down the list. But somehow I managed to. Let's get into it!
Romance shows we fell in love with
- One Day (Netflix)
- Maxton Hall - The World Between Us (Prime Video)
- Bridgerton season 3 (Netflix)
I can admit that one of my favorite genres is definitely romance. Can you blame me? I love, love. My top 3 picks that 2024 has brought us so far are definitely One Day, Maxton Hall, and Bridgerton season 3! And I mean there's definitely an audience for these types of shows so I'm not alone.
One Day
One Day follows the central couple, Em and Dex, over 20 years. We see pivotal moments of their relationship on July 15 every year in that time period. Of course there's challenges, realizations, and love as well. What I like about this series is that we see the relationship of Em and Dex over such a long period of time starting with graduating college and into their adult years. It's a unique concept and the format the episodes follow keeps viewers engaged. Though a fair warning, this limited series will also make you cry.
Maxton Hall - The World Between Us
Now if you haven't seen Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, just drop everything and go watch it! If young adult love mixed with lots and lots of drama is your thing, then this one is for you. The German series became such a hit for Prime Video, and it was quickly renewed for a second season. Enemies to lovers is probably one of the best tropes out there, and that's what happens between Ruby and James. The fact that the story follows this trope already had me hooked. A scandalous discovery, familial challenges, the difference between social classes, and everything else in between definitely gets Maxton Hall on our list.
Bridgerton season 3
Alright, I'll be honest that Bridgerton season 3 wasn't a hit for me compared to the previous two seasons. I think there were too many storylines happening, the pacing was off, and the show introduced a lot of new characters that it felt like a jumbled mess most of the time. Even with that said, I do still think that the Regency-era romance is one of the best shows of 2024 so far. It had lots of good moments like the pressure of Penelope's Lady Whistledown secret, the twist with Cressida Cowper, and Penelope and Colin's romance at the center of it all. Bridgerton season 4 has already been confirmed.
It's all about the heroics
- Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
- The Boys season 4 (Prime Video)
Hazbin Hotel
One series that took me by surprise is definitely Hazbin Hotel. I don't usually like animated shows, but wanted to give this one a try because I heard so many great things about it. Plus Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz voicing one of the main characters? Count me in! I also loved Lucifer on Netflix, and the story had a similar concept so I was drawn to it. And I'm so glad I checked it out! The princess of Hell wants to help those in her domain become reformed and eventually go to Heaven. How sweet! The show has already been renewed for a second season.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The highly-anticipated release of Avatar: The Last Airbender finally happened this year, and it was definitely worth the wait. It can be hard taking a beloved animated show and make it into a successful live-action. But this Netflix version of the story is successful in doing so. As far as an adaptation goes, this one is a good one. What caught my attention most is the visuals and costumes. It's always nice when you're watching something that's visually appealing! The show has already been renewed for a second and third season.
The Boys season 4
Another very popular series and one we were all impatiently waiting for is The Boys season 4! It's finally made its debut and honestly is just delivering even though it's only been a few episodes out at this point. Homelander is as manic as ever, the characters' stories are actually engaging and interesting, and of course the superhero powers of it all makes the series more fun to watch. The characters are complicated, some you love and others you love to hate. And that's honestly what makes great television. The Boys has been renewed for a fifth and final season.
True stories that altered our brain chemistry
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV (Max)
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Quiet on Set
I'm a huge fan of documentaries and stories that are based on true events. And in 2024, we got two very good ones that I'm still thinking about even though I've finished watching them. The first is Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. This docuseries featured former Nickelodeon child stars who worked with Dan Schneider, citing a toxic work culture. The biggest bombshell reveal was the fact that Drake Bell, best known for Drake and Josh, was sexually abused for years by Brian Peck who was a minor figure in many of the networks shows. It's heartbreaking and truly highlights the cost of fame for many of these child actors. Industry practices have gotten better, but there's still a long way to go.
Baby Reindeer
Baby Reindeer on Netflix took the world by storm, and it's definitely worth a watch if you haven't checked it out yet. The series is a drama thriller that's based on a true story. It was created and written by Richard Gadd, and he adapted it from his comedic one-man show. It features him getting involved with a drug dealer and being sexually assaulted by him, as well as having a stalker, Martha. It's a crazy story that you really can't believe is true and happened to one person. But it did.
If you need a laugh
- Girls 5eva season 3 (Netflix)
- We are Lady Parts season 2 (Peacock)
Girls 5eva season 3
I feel like a show that's not talked about enough is Girls 5eva on Peacock! It's so underrated and it's a shame because it's a great musical comedy drama. The former one-hit wonder group gets a second chance years later to make a comeback. And though they're not as successful as they hoped, it's nice to see the journey and the relationship between these four women. And they're hilarious! The third season definitely delivered, and we're so thankful that Netflix saved the series from Peacock and brought us season 3. There's comedy, hijinks, and music. What else could you ask for? A fourth season has not been green lit yet.
We are Lady Parts season 2
Another musical comedy that's worth checking out is We are Lady Parts. It took three long years for season 2 to arrive, which is way too long of a wait. But it was worth it! This is another example of a wonderful story about an all-female band. And the sitcom brings with it the added element of all the members being Muslim, providing more representation on TV. Like Girls 5eva, we see the young women navigate their relationship together, life in general, and of course their musical careers. We're still waiting on whether a third season will happen.
Bring on the drama
- Shōgun (Hulu)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Chi season 6 part 2 (Paramount+)
When it comes to dramas in 2024, the year has so many good ones! I mean the ones listed above aren't even all of them. The others that also stand out to me are The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Ripley, Eric, Outer Range season 2, The Brothers Sun, and Star Wars: The Acolyte. And of course there's the obvious choices like Interview with the Vampire season 2 and House of the Dragon season 2. Those are just a must-have on your watch list! But right now, let's focus on the shows listed above.
Shōgun
If you haven't watched any of the series' above and only have time to check one out, then I definitely recommend Shōgun. I don't have enough good things to say about this historical drama! From the costumes and the world that comes to life onscreen, the character developments, and the story overall. This show really does have it all. It's been renewed for a second season, even though the production has already adapted the book it's based on. This means season 2's story will all come from the writers of the series instead of being an adaptation which we're a bit nervous about.
Fallout
Fallout became one of the year's biggest hits, so many people watched it! And it really does deserve the attention and praise. This one is a video game adaptation and is just another example of how successful these can be. I mean, just look at The Last of Us! What I like about the series is that the characters and story have time to breathe, but it doesn't feel like it takes too long for the plot to move forward. And I feel like sometimes projects struggle to find that balance. The series has been renewed for a season 2.
The Chi season 6 part 2
Due to the writers and actors strikes that happened in summer 2023, The Chi season 6 part 2 was super delayed, much to the chargain of us fans. But this was normal and it happened to many productions. Finally in May 2024, the series was back with new episodes, and it's such a relief! If you want drama, The Chi has loads of it. You'd think after six season the characters had enough, but there's plenty of it to go around. The show, and this season in general, have brought complex characters, surprising revelations, and so much more. And good news, season 7 is a go!