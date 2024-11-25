Streaming dishes out more than 15 shows to watch Thanksgiving week and weekend (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1, 2024)
It's time for a new week, which means we're here to share our weekly posts of what you can be watching on streaming! With this being a holiday time as well for those of you celebrating Thanksgiving, you might have some extra time on your hands to watch new premieres and episodes. And that's always a great thing!
Whether you're looking forward to finding something new to watch or the release of a new episode of your favorite show, then you're in luck. There's plenty to choose from! Other than out list below, there's even a few more options like new episodes of Shrinking season 2, Bad Sisters season 2, Silo season 2, and The Day of the Jackal on Peacock. Here's what's available to watch on streaming this week and weekend (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1, 2024):
New releases this week (Nov. 25 - Nov. 29, 2024)
- FROM season 3 finale - now streaming on MGM+
- The Franchise finale - now streaming on Max
- Get Millie Black - premieres Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Max
- Dancing With the Stars season 33 finale - premieres Nov. 26 on Disney+
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - premieres at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock
- Is It Cake? - premieres Nov. 28 on Netflix
- The Madness - premieres Nov. 28 on Netflix
- The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 episode 2 - premieres Nov. 28 on Max
- The Agency - premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount+ (or Dec. 1 on Showtime)
- Outlander season 7 episode 10 - premieres Nov. 29 on Starz
New releases this weekend (Nov. 30 - Dec. 1)
- Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 - premieres Dec. 1 on The Paramount Network
- Dune: Prophecy episode 3 - premieres Dec. 1 on HBO and Max
- Landman episode 4 - premieres Dec. 1 on Paramount+
- Lioness season 2 episode 7 - premieres Dec. 1 on Paramount+
I can't believe that this weekend, we've already entered the month of December. My how fast time flies! Of course there's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you can stream live on Peacock on Thursday. However either after the event or instead of, there's other series' to tune in to. Below, we highlighted two shows you definitely need to check out!
The Madness on Netflix
Stream on Thursday, Nov. 28
If you're looking for a bit of action on Thanksgiving Day, then you're going to want to stream The Madness on Netflix. The 8-episode series premieres Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Starring Colman Domingo in the lead role as Munice Daniels, the thriller focuses on his character and the fact that he's the only witness to "the murder of a well-known white supremacist," per the synopsis.
Munice is a political consultant who goes to Poconos in the hopes of writing a book about all his knowledge in the field. But that comes to a halt when he witness the crime. And not only that, he ends up being framed for it too. We're going to see him on the run to figure out a way to "clear his name" and he'll need the help of his estranged family to do it.
The Agency on Paramount+ with Showtime
Stream Friday, Nov. 29 on Paramount+ or watch Sunday, Dec. 1 on Showtime
Another political thriller coming our way this week is The Agency! The espionage series premieres with the first two episodes Friday, Nov. 29 on Paramount+. However if you'd rather watch it on television, the two installments will air on Sunday, Dec. 1 starting at 9 p.m. ET.
After premiere week, one new episode will be released until the finale. There's a total of 10 episodes. The show stars Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere. We provided the official synopsis below:
"A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."