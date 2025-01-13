In limbo: 16 streaming shows that haven't been renewed or cancelled yet

There's so many networks, streamers, and television shows at our disposal! We're truly lucky as there's so many options out there. Though that can also get overwhelming at times and it can be difficult to keep track of the renewal status of all the productions. Well, that's what we're here for!

I personally believe 2025 is going to be a wonderful year for television, as we already have so many highly-anticipated shows confirmed to look forward to. Last year, and even before that in some cases, brought many greats to us as well. And some, not so great.

Whether you liked a series or not, there are some that are still stuck in that limbo phase of not being renewed or cancelled yet. There's more that aren't on this list, but these are the 16 streaming shows we'd like to get updates on soon to know whether they're canceled or renewed:

Based on a True Story on Peacock

Bad Sisters on Apple TV+

Dr. Death on Peacock

Echo 3 on Apple TV+

Fargo on FX/Hulu

Frasier on Paramount+

Heartstopper on Netflix

Killing It on Peacock

The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix

Lioness on Paramount+

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power on Prime Video

Pachinko on Apple TV+

The Penguin on HBO/Max

Party Down on Apple TV+

Tulsa King on Paramount+

The Veil on FX/Hulu

Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK

Now there's some shows on this list that I'd love to see more of, and some I think should be officially canceled. Let's start with the positive side of things. I think Based on a True Story should definitely get a season 3 at Peacock after that shockingly exciting season 2 finale, and Dr. Death definitely has so much potential for a third season as well. Since it's an anthology and based on the podcast of the same name, it already lends itself to more.

Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer are some of the more popular series' on Netflix, so I'm surprised these shows haven't been renewed already for a season 4. Both of these series' had their third season releases in October 2024, so it hasn't been that long. But, still. I would think by now Netflix would share whether they're renewed or canceled by now. Though we think both should be renewed!

Courtesy: Prime Video

Alright, now moving on to the ones we think should be left alone. My first pick on the list is Bad Sisters on Apple TV+. This one really hurts my heart because I do like the show and I'm a big fan of Sharon Horgan. However unfortunately, season 2 just did not work for me at all. And after everything they've been through and the way the second season ended, I think it's time to say goodbye.

Rings of Power season 2 premiered in August 2024 and the finale dropped in October. Many fans did not really like this season and have sort of dropped off from watching the fantasy drama. No offense but if Netflix wouldn't give Shadow and Bone a second chance, then Prime Video should cancel Rings of Power. Because to be honest, Shadow and Bone season 2 wasn't great, but it wasn't as bad as the Lord of the Rings prequel.