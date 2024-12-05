5 most frustrating shows of 2024
There's so much good television out there. But with so many options to choose from and produced, you're also going to get some that aren't so great ever year. It's no surprise. Sometimes, there's shows that are good, but certain elements of it just don't fit your vibe as a viewer. Or sometimes, even the finale let's you down. With the end of the year approaching, we're taking a look back at what it had to offer. Here's our list of the 5 most frustrating shows of 2024.
Dark Matter on Apple TV+
It's truly a shame Dark Matter on Apple TV+ made our list, because this show actually started out really good. I think it had a fresh premise and really took the idea of alternate realities and sci-fi rules to another level. However, it was the last few episodes that really lost me and made it frustrating as a viewer. The multiple Jasons that appear just makes things very confusing and the rules established in the world just don't make any sense. Plus, the series decided to keep Jason2 alive instead of Jason1 killing him, as it was in the book. Because of the finale, we don't think a Dark Matter season 2 should happen, but the streamer has already renewed it unfortunately.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School on Max
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School on Max, aka the second season of the PLL spinoff of sorts, didn't really meet expectations for me. It had its good moments, and the series does a good job of paying homage to some of the best known horror movies out there. But that final twist of "A" being Mrs. Langsberry (Chip's mom) and Wes so he could make a great film everyone will talk about? Eh. The girls also made some choices this season that were unnecessary and it felt like a frustrating watch overall, with a frustrating resolution as well. The series has been cancelled, as it should be.
Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu
If you want to talk about frustration, no one is more frustrating than Mr. Stephen DeMarco. And, honestly? Even Lucy made some very questionable choices in Tell Me Lies season 2 on Hulu that had me yelling in exasperation! This one is more of the characters, especially Stephen, are so toxic that you feel frustration because of their choices. Oh my goodness. Though when it comes to it as a drama, this is a really good show. Though you're going to be left feeling frustrated in what the characters do to themselves, really.
Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+
I know many of us were so excited to have Tulsa King season 2 back on Paramount+. And while the first season was great and managed to reel many of us in, it felt like the follow-up installment just had a lot going on and it felt like the story was a big giant mess. It was hard to follow and the storylines were all over the place. You never want that for your viewers because it makes for a not so enjoyable watch. And unfortunately, that's what season 2 felt like. The show has not been renewed or cancelled yet, but it looks like there's a good chance it will be coming back for more.
Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix
Anyone who knows me know that Outer Banks is one of my favorite shows! However, OBX season 4 on Netflix lost me a little bit. I didn't enjoy the story as much as previous seasons. I feel like the whole thing with JJ's parentage was a bit unncessary. Though I did like that the season focused on him this time around. Even so, I was along for the ride and then there was a huge plot twist. JJ dies at the end of Outer Banks season 4! This was very frustrating for us fans, especially after all the heartache he's gone through. At the end, he was the best and most loyal Pogue of all. But JJ definitely deserved a better ending and I'm still salty about how things went down. The series will be back for a fifth and final season.