6 best TV shows you probably missed in 2026 so far

We're almost three full months into 2026, and we've already seen a ton of new TV shows released this year. Every week, there are multiple new and returning shows hitting the streaming services. Honestly, it's too much for everyone to keep up.

The good news is that there's still time to catch up before even more great TV shows are released later this year. To make sure you've seen all the best shows of the year, I picked six of my favorite shows. Some of these picks are quite underrated, while others are simply the best shows of the year that everyone needs to check out.

Let's get the list started with The Night Manager, which returned for season 2 in January.

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Camila Morrone as Roxana - Credit: Des Willie/Prime

The Night Manager season 2

Premiere date: Jan. 1

Created by David Farr

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Camila Morrone, Diego Calva, Paul Chahidi

Hayley Squires, and Indira Varma

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Night Manager season 2 premiered on Prime Video and BBC a decade after the first season. So much has changed in the world of TV since we watched the first season, but The Night Manager season 2 doesn't miss a beat in bringing viewers back into the action.

After taking down Richard Roper in season 1, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddlestone) has assumed a new identity and position inside MI6. While his days are slow, Jonathan is pulled into another conspiracy after his boss is mysteriously murdered. Jonathan goes underground to take down a new operation in Colombia.

The Night Manager season 3 is already in the works on BBC and Prime Video. Luckily, this time around, we will not have to wait 10 years between seasons.

Tessa Thompson as Anna in Episode #103 of His and Hers

His and Hers

Premiere date: Jan. 8

Created by William Oldroyd

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Sunita Mani, Crystal Fox, Marin Ireland, Poppy Liu, and Chris Bauer

Where to watch: Netflix

His and Hers premiered on Netflix basically right after the new year. While it was a big hit for the streaming service, it was released at such a busy time of the year that I'm sure this one slipped through the cracks for more than a few Netflix viewers.

His and Hers is a murder mystery-thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney. In the series, Anna (Tessa Thompson), a TV news anchor and reporter, returns to her small hometown to cover a murder investigation after a great tragedy in her personal life. She reconnects with Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), who is trying to solve the case. With many secrets spilling into the open, things become increasingly strange.

His and Hers is easily one of the best mysteries of the year, but there are some disturbing moments and plot points.

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Premiere date: Jan. 18

Created by Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin

Cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, Finn Bennett, Henry Ashton, Sam Spruell, Daniel Monks, Danny Webb, Shaun Thomas, and more

Where to watch: HBO

If you like fantasy shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon but you haven't seen A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you need to reevaluate some of your prios.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a Game of Thrones prequel series based on George R.R. Martin's The Tales of Dunk and Egg. The series, which is set about 100 years before Game of Thrones begins, tells the stories of a hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), during a tournament.

The first season only consists of six episodes, but it is the best thing I've seen on TV this year. It's such a breath of fresh air for the fantasy genre. It's the best show you can watch right now if you missed it. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will arrive on HBO in 2027, but we also have House of the Dragon season 3 coming this June.

Jason Segel, Lukita Maxwell and Luke Tennie in "Shrinking," premiering January 28, 2026 on Apple TV

Shrinking season 3

Premiere date: Jan. 28

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel

Cast: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Ted McGinley, Lily Rabe, Damon Wayans Jr., Brett Goldstein, and more

Where to watch

Shrinking is my favorite returning show on TV right now. The third season of the hit Apple TV series premiered at the end of January. At the time of publishing, we're right in the middle of season 3, which comes to an end in early April. You have plenty of time to watch and catch up if you haven't started season 3 yet.

Honestly, even if you haven't started this series yet, you still have plenty of time to catch up, especially because Shrinking season 4 is already in the works.

The series tells the story of Jimmy (Jason Segel), a therapist who tries a new approach with his clients after losing his wife in a car accident. Jimmy's joined by a hilarious ensemble with their own troubles, worries, and issues.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 309 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent season 3

Premiere date: Feb. 19

Created by Shawn Ryan

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Louis Herthum, Genesis Rodriguez, Amanda Warren, Ward Horton, Albert Jones, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, and, Callum Vinson

Where to watch: Netflix

The Night Agent season 3 also deserves a spot on the list. The best season of the series just hit Netflix in mid-February. It's so interesting, too, because the series had a significant drop in viewership from its second season over its first few weeks on Netflix. It tells me that the fans who watched the first two seasons just didn't tune in, which is pretty surprising because this season is good.

In season 3, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back on a new mission after a terrorist attack in South America. He also must navigate a tricky relationship with Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum), who used Peter in the second season.

Even with the lower ratings, Netflix quickly renewed The Night Agent for season 4. It should arrive on Netflix sometime in 2027, but we'll have to wait to learn more.

DTF St. Louis - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

DTF St. Louis

Premiere date: March 1

Created by Steven Conrad

Cast: Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, and Peter Sarsgaard

Where to watch: HBO

Last but not least, I added DTF St. Louis to the list because it's simply the best dark comedy of the year so far. DTF St. Louis premiered on March 1, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max. The series tells the story of Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), the weatherman in the St. Louis area, who begins an affair with the wife of his colleague, Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour). Things take a deadly turn at the end of the first episode.

So far, we've seen two episodes of DTF St. Louis. The third episode arrives on Sunday, March 15, but I've seen enough to know this is easily one of the best shows of the year. The series is hilarious and addicting. It has a tremendous cast, and I'm not just talking about Bateman, Harbour, and Linda Cardellini. Joy Sunday and Richard Jenkins are incredible.

If you're not watching DTF St. Louis, you are definitely missing out.

That's the list of the best shows you missed this year so far. Of course, we'll be sharing more recommendations as the year goes on.