Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey confirms he's sticking around for many more seasons

If you were nervous about Jonathan Bailey and his fan-favorite character Anthony Bridgerton not appearing in future seasons of the hit Netflix historical romance, then worry no longer! The actor has made it clear he's not going anywhere, as long as the show keeps calling him back for more. With how much us fans love him, I'd hope the series would continue to do so.

The Bridgerton star recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his time before the drama, teased a little bit of what's to come in season 4 (hint: he confirmed there is a wedding!), and told the news outlet about his successful career following his character's more central storylines in the first two seasons. The great news is that while we are waiting for the fourth season, coming in 2026, Netflix has already renewed the series for seasons 5 and 6. With these updates, Bailey is definitely in it for the long haul. Here's what he told the news outlet:

“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature. There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it." As a reminder heading into Bridgerton season 4, the focus of the love story will be between Benedict and Sophie. The actor continued on to share that he knows viewers like to see fan-favorites return, so he's always open to it.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Still, he does note that there may be times as his career grows thanks to the show, there could be scheduling conflicts or perhaps the story doesn't "require Anthony," per THR. Even so, he'll be happy to continue cheering on the rest of the cast. He told the news outlet that “I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’"

As mentioned above, seasons 5 and 6 have been officially confirmed by the streamer. Though not the seventh or eighth. However with the success and continued support for the series, honestly I'm sure that Netflix will see the expansive world to the very end with eight seasons. There are a total of eight novels by author Julia Quinn, each focusing on one Bridgerton sibling. Plus, executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said she's committed to adapting all the books.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 305 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

While Bailey, his onscreen wife Kate played by Simone Ashley, Luke Newton's Colin, and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope are all returning in season 4, there's another two fan-favorites who most likely won't. On multiple occasions, Regé-Jean Page who took on the role of the dashing Duke of Hastings, Simon, has shared that he's not interested in reprising his role. However his onscreen love, Daphne's Phoebe Dynevor has shared that she is interested in coming back, but hasn't gotten any calls to do so.

This seems strange to me, especially because the series has brought back Anthony and Kate. Plus, we saw Daphne in season 2. She certainly felt like a missing piece in the third season, missing Colin's wedding and not even a mention of her in the dialogue was added. I do miss her character and dynamic with her siblings, so hopefully we'll see her in future seasons.

Bridgerton season 4 is expected to premiere in 2026 on Netflix.

