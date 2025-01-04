6 good Netflix shows returning with new seasons in early 2025

Netflix has a jam-packed lineup of good shows coming in 2025. After starting the year with two brand new shows the first two weekends of the year (Missing You and American Primeval), Netflix has six returning shows that will premiere in a five-week period from mid-January to mid-February.

In case you're not picking up what I'm putting down, it's time to catch up on some of the best Netflix shows before the new seasons premiere! For this list, we highlighted the six good Netflix shows with new seasons on the way soon. We highly recommend you watch these shows soon, so you're not missing out on all the fun when they drop!

XO, Kitty is first up on the list!

XO, Kitty season 2

Release date: Jan. 16

XO, Kitty returns for season 2 after an almost two-year gap between seasons of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel series. Anna Cathcart is back as Kitty Song Covey in season 2, continuing her year abroad in South Korea. And, it sounds like there might be a familiar face or two from Kitty's cast confirmed to make an appearance. You'll get no spoilers from me, but all you have to do is watch the season 2 trailer and find out.

There are only 10 episodes in the first season, so you have more than enough time to watch before XO, Kitty season 2 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 16. You can even watch all three To All The Boys I've Loved Before movies on Netflix, too, in that time. And, we do recommend that if you're going to be tuning in. If you're a fan of K-dramas and/or teen romance stories, XO, Kitty is the show for you on Netflix right now.

The Night Agent season 2

The Night Agent. (L to R) Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 204 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release date: Jan. 23

Of all the Netflix shows returning in the first quarter of the year, The Night Agent is the one that fans should be most excited about. The first season of the series from Shawn Ryan was a major hit for Netflix. The show currently ranks No. 7 on the all-time Netflix Top 10. More fans tuned in to watch The Night Agent season 1 in the first few months on Netflix than Stranger Things season 3. So, yeah, let's just say this is a highly anticipated release.

Gabriel Basso is back as Agent Peter Sutherland for The Night Agent season 2, along with Lucianne Buchanan as Rose. The story picks up a few short months after the season 1 premiere. For those who don't know, The Night Agent tells the story of Peter, an FBI agent assigned to the Night Action desk at the White House. In the series, Peter tries to uncover a massive conspiracy within the United States government with the help of Rose, a tech expert who calls the line at the request of her aunt and uncle, two spies who were murdered.

If you're looking for a new action thriller on Netflix, The Night Agent is the show you need to watch before season 2 premieres later this month. We're expecting it'll be one of the biggest Netflix releases ever. Netflix dropped the trailer for the series during the NFL games on Christmas Day. The streamer knows how big this release is going to be!

The Recruit season 2

Release date: Jan. 30

Speaking of action thrillers with spy elements, Netflix is dropping The Recruit season 2 one week after The Night Agent season 2 premieres. If you like spies, this is clearly the time to get caught up on The Night Agent and The Recruit.

Noah Centineo is back as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in The Recruit season 2. It's been a long break between seasons, but we're expecting the new season to pick up shortly after the events of the shocking season 1 finale.

The Recruit premiered on Netflix way back in December 2022, but it's been more than two years between seasons. Even if you watched the first season, it's always a good idea to rewatch before the new season premieres. We know you forgot what happened (because we did, too!).

High Tides season 2

Release date: Jan. 31

This is going to catch a few people off guard, but Knokke Off, a Belgian Netflix original series, is a must-watch before the season 2 premiere on Friday, Jan. 31! The series is also known outside of Belgium and the Netherlands as High Tides.

I promise this is a good series! It's similar to the Spanish Netflix series, Elite, which was super popular for several years. The story revolves around a group of wealthy teens and their families in the Belgian city of Knokke. There is so much drama. Everyone has tons of secrets. It's truly wild! In the first season, a woman, Louise, moves to the area to get close to a wealthy family after her sister, who was the family's caretaker of sorts, goes missing. Louise knows something is wrong, and she's going to find out. Her son, Alex, is around the same age as some of the family's kids. He falls in with the group, but there are major cracks. Pommelien Thijs and Willem De Schryver star in the series.

If you haven't seen High Tides on Netflix, you should give it a chance before the new season premieres at the end of the month.

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 402 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc. | Netfli

Release date: Feb. 6

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is finally back on Thursday, Feb. 6. It's been so long since Sweet Magnolias season 3 premiered in July 2023. This show has been ready to roll for a long time, so it's great for fans that Netflix is finally releasing the fourth season.

You have about one month to catch up on Sweet Magnolias before the season 4 premiere. Even if you haven't watched this series before, there's still way more than enough time to watch three, 10-episode seasons. This feel-good, romance show is a great way to get through the dark and dreary month ahead. If you like Virgin River, I think you'll like Sweet Magnolias, for sure.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, who play the three Sweet Magnolias, are all back for season 4. And, we know these three will be getting into some dramatic situations in their romantic relationships, family dynamics, and businesses.

I'm a little worried this might be the end of Sweet Magnolias! It's been a long time between seasons, so it's all up to the fans to tune in, watch, and share good vibes so others will tune in as well. That goes a long way with Netflix!

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

Release date: Feb. 13

Cobra Kai all comes down to this! On Thursday, Feb. 13, Netflix will release the final five episodes of the series, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3.

The whole gang is back for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3, including Ralph Maccio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, and Xolo Maridueña. After the Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 finale, which was released on Nov. 15, 2024, we have a good idea of where things are headed in the final five episodes, but I don't want to spoil anything for those who haven't watched! It's time to get caught up right now in a strike-hard, strike-fast, no-mercy binge-watch.

It's so wild that this is the end of the series! It feels like just yesterday I was watching Miguel tumbling off the second floor of the school and breaking his back. Oh, how the time flies when we're watching all these fun Netflix shows, you know? Anyway, you don't want to miss Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 so you better get caught up before the final episodes are released!

That's the list of the six Netflix shows returning with new seasons in early 2025 that you should catch up on right now! Stay tuned for more good Netflix shows coming later this year.