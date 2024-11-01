10 shows on streaming we're still excited to see before 2024 ends
2024 is nearing the end, I can't believe it's November already. Honestly, where did this year go? There's been some great debuts like Bridgerton season 3, The Boys season 4, and so many more. But, the year is not over yet. There's still quite a few series' to look forward to. Here are 10 shows on streaming we're still excited to see before 2024 ends!
Outer Banks season 4 part 2
Stream Nov. 7 on Netflix
This one is definitely one of the more highly-anticipated releases of the year. It was so great to have Outer Banks back in October, and now we get to see how the second half of the season plays out soon! Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. The final five episodes drop at once.
Based on the preview of season 4B, there's definitely still a lot going on! I'm sure JJ isn't going to react very well to the truth about his parentage, Lightner and his Captain seem to get ahold of JJ and are on the hunt for the same treasure as the Pogues, and it even looks like Rafe might be helping his sister and her friends out. Interesting, interesting.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2
Premieres Nov. 10 on The Paramount Network
There's been so much behind-the-scenes drama revolved around Yellowstone, which is unfortunate in general. But also, to be frank, for us fans. There's been so many delays due to the strikes and whether Kevin Costner was going to return. I guess we're going to find out for sure soon enough. Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres Nov. 10 on The Paramount Network. There's six more episodes left, and one new installment will air weekly in this final season.
Just like every season, and even episode, of the Western series, I'm sure it's all going to be as dramatic as ever. We get a look at that in the trailer with Rip still hellbent on protecting the ranch, and the Duttons are definitely going to want to continue maintaining control. After all, there's nothing more important than the ranch apparently.
Bad Sisters season 2
Stream Nov. 13 on Apple TV+
Bad Sisters is one of my favorite shows that came out of 2023, and so I'm personally really looking forward to what trouble the Garvey sisters get themselves into once again in Bad Sisters season 2. The Apple TV+ dark comedy premieres Nov. 13 with the first two episodes. After that, two new installments will be released weekly from the 8-episode season.
In this next chapter in their story, some evidence and "past truths" come back again in the death of John Paul. Of course if you remember at the end of season 1, it was Grace herself who killed her emotionally and mentally abusive husband. Plus, now there's another murder. Are they connected somehow?
Silo season 2
Stream Nov. 15 on Apple TV+
Another great Apple TV+ series we're excited about is Silo season 2! Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the show premieres Nov. 15 with one episode. Season 2 is a total of 10 installments. We're definitely looking forward to this one because season 1 ended on the cliffhanger that Juliette has made it out of the silo. What will she come across in the outside world?
Joining Ferguson onscreen are Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, Iain Glen, and new cast member Steve Zahn.
Dune: Prophecy
Premieres Nov. 17 on HBO and on Max
The Dune movies starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are very popular and well done, so if you're a fan of the films you're definitely going to want to check this one out. Dune: Prophecy premieres Nov. 17 with the first episode on HBO and streaming on Max as well. The 6-episode series will release new episodes weekly.
The new sci-fi drama serves as a prequel to the events of the Dune movies. Look, prequels and sequels don't always work and don't find nearly the same success as the original work. However, I'm definitely willing to give this show a chance and think it's really going to be nice in giving us context into some of the things we see in the movies.
Outlander season 7 part 2
Premieres Nov. 22 on Starz
Ok, there's so many great shows on this list but the most exciting one of all has to be Outlander season 7 part 2 in my unbiased opinion. There's nothing that beats Jamie and Claire's romance, the constant adventures this historical drama takes us on, and the trials and tribulations the characters face. This series has it all, and I know the second half is promising lots to look forward to!
Outlander season 7B premieres Nov. 22 on Starz. This second half consists of the final eight episodes of the season. In part 2, the Frasers are back in Scotland. However it looks like Claire's stay there won't be very long as John Grey sends a letter asking for her medical help for his nephew. I'm afraid this means Jamie and Claire will be separated, as teased by the actors. And we know nothing good ever comes from that happening. Plus of course Roger and Buck are searching for Jemmy, while Brianna has to deal with losing most of her family. So much to look forward to!
The Empress season 2
Streams Nov. 22 on Netflix
International titles like Squid Game (which we're getting to below!), and so many more have really become hits for us here in the U.S. Some of them are just really good, and are worth the hype. The Empress definitely fits that bill. First debuting in 2022, the German series became one of Netflix's most popular shows, and the second season is coming our way at the end of the year!
Get ready for The Empress season 2 streaming the full season on Nov. 22. While the Austrian royals, Franz and Elisabeth, would like to continue enjoying married life, there's troubles they have to attend to. Franz is dealing with a "powerful adversary," while Elisabeth is under pressure to provide a male heir, per the synopsis.
Dexter: Original Sin
Premieres Dec. 13 on Paramount+ and Dec. 15 on Showtime
I became a fan of Patrick Gibson when he starred in Shadow and Bone season 2 on Netflix, so I'm really excited to see him take on a new role and as the lead this time! Dexter: Original Sin premieres Dec. 13 on Paramount+, and then will air on television on Dec. 15 on Showtime. The series consists of 10 episodes total.
Speaking of prequels, this one is probably the bloodiest of them all as the tale takes us back to 1991 when Dexter's bloodthirsty urges can no longer be contained and we get a look at how he becomes the serial killer that he is in the original Dexter series. Also featured in the show are his stepfather Harry and stepsister Maria.
Virgin River season 6
Streams Dec. 19 on Netflix
There's many big and exciting changes coming Mel and Jack's way including a wedding, their path to parenthood, and building their dream home. There's definitely going to be a lot on their hands, but it's all great and fantastic stuff, isn't it? Virgin River season 6 is a total of 10 episodes that all drop Dec. 19 on Netflix.
The new season jumps forward in time a few months following the season 5 Christmas episode, and now it's springtime. Which means there can be "growth and change" with "plenty of surprises" for the characters, per showrunner Patrick Sean Smith. I'm certainly intrigued!
Squid Game season 2
Streams Dec. 26 on Netflix
Last, but certainly not least, is Squid Game season 2. Oh my goodness. The teaser trailer just came out and I don't know how many times I've watched it by now. And every time I play that video, it gives me chills. The first season of this survival thriller shocked me like no other series has I think. And trusts me, I've watched a lot! And I'm sure going in season 2 will give us that as well.
Squid Game season 2 premieres at the end of the year, wrapping up 2024 with quite the bang! Mark your calendars for Dec. 26, 2024 on Netflix. Coming up next, it's clear Player 456 has an agenda and that's to stop these games. And he's trying to do so by working in the inside and participating once again. And while he's trying to save as many people as he can by stopping them from playing, unfortunately the amount of money that's in front of their eyes may be blinding most of them from listening.