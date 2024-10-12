Catch up on Outer Banks season 4 part 1 and 6 more releases to watch this weekend! (Oct. 12 - Oct. 13, 2024)
There's always something new streaming, especially with so many platforms now. It can be hard to narrow down the list and also keep up with all the release dates. Well, that's where we come in! Are you looking for something to watch on streaming this weekend, Oct. 12 - Oct. 13, 2024?
You're in luck because there's lots to choose from! On Thursday, Oct. 10, there were multiple releases. I don't know why that was such a popular day for a variety of streamers to push out their new shows and seasons. Many of them are either binge releases or had multiple episodes premiere. So there's a lot for you to catch up on! Check out all the releases below:
- Outer Banks season 4 part 1 - premiered Oct. 10 on Netflix
- Teacup - premiered Oct. 10 on Peacock
- Citadel: Diana - premiered Oct. 10 on Prime Video
- Sweetpea - premiered Oct. 10 on Starz
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - premiered Oct. 10 on Netflix
- Love Is Blind, Habibi - premiered Oct. 10 on Netflix
- Disclaimer - premiered Oct. 11 on Apple TV+
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 on Netflix
Stream on Netflix
Outer Banks season 4 part 1, aka the first five episodes, premiered on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 on Netflix. The new season definitely began with a slow start in my opinion, but the story and adventure certainly picks up after the first couple of episodes. In the first half of the season, without giving away spoilers, the Pogues build a new home and business; deal with troubles with the Kooks as per usual; are sent to find an amulet needing the cash; and figure out there's actually a bigger prize and treasure out there that will get them even more money.
And that's The Blue Crown. Plus, there's a big JJ twist and a major cliffhanger we're left on. It won't be long until we see how the rest of the story plays out! Outer Banks season 4 returns with new episodes on Thursday, Nov. 7 on Netflix. The streamer will release the final five episodes of the season. And honestly based on the teaser for it, it seems the back half is going to be even more epic and adventurous. I can't wait!
Disclaimer on Apple TV+
Stream on Apple TV+
If you'e in the mood for a psychological thriller, then you'll want to check out Disclaimer starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline on Apple TV+. The series premiered with the first two episodes on Friday, Oct. 11, and these will be followed by two more the following week. Then the show will move to one new installment until the finale of the 7-episode series. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 11
- Episode 2 - Oct. 11
- Episode 3 - Oct. 18
- Episode 4 - Oct. 18
- Episode 5 - Oct. 25
- Episode 6 - Nov. 1
- Episode 7 - Nov. 8
The new Apple TV+ series is based on the book of the same name by author Renée Knight. We shared the official synopsis below:
"Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)."