Don't miss the final season! Squid Game season 3 release date, time, and what we know

I can't believe we've reached this point, but Squid Game season 3 and the final episodes are almost upon us. The hit South Korean series has taken the world by storm, and we're all anxiously curious about how the show is going to end. I don't know how much more my heart can take, though I'm sure there's going to be twists and turns we don't see coming. To help get you prepared before the episodes drop, we've gathered up everything you need to know about the final season ahead of its release.

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 starting at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. The U.S. release time is when the streamer usually drops its new content. This is a pretty intense show, and that would mean a really late night for those of us in the U.S. That's 2 a.m. CT in the Midwest and 3 a.m. ET for those of you on the east coast.

Globally, the release time might work out in your favor a bit better. For example in South Korea, the third season drops at 4 p.m. KST. An afternoon streaming time in this case is easier than the midnight one for us. Though I know there's many of you committed fans who will be willing to stay up! Check out the worldwide release times worldwide.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m. GST South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

What the Squid Game season 3 on Netflix teases tell us

Of course all of us remember the heartbreaking moment Gi-hun (Player 456) loses the revolution he tried to start, as well as his best friend Jung-bae (Player 390) at the end of Squid Game season 2. This sends our protagonist into a spiral of guilt, still not knowing that the Front Man is Player 001 who he had befriended. However, there's more lives to save and he's going to do what's necessary to end the games. Check out the synopsis and trailer below:

"Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by [creator] Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."

Don't forget that Jun-hee (Player 222) is heavily pregnant, and the trailer teases that perhaps her baby will be born in the games. The director has previously teased that the baby will affect everyone, and Jun-hee's ex and the father of the baby, Myung-gi (Player 333) is in for a major character development arc. Plus, everyone's favorite detective Jun-ho may be in danger with the identity of Captain Park unknown.

Squid Game season 3 stars Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456), Lee Byung-hun as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Detective Hwang Jun-ho, Ae-sim as mother Geum-ja (Player 149), Yang Dong-geun as son Yong-sik (Player 007), Jo Yu-ri as pregnant Jun-hee (Player 222), Yim Si-wan as baby daddy Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), Lee David as Min-su (Player 125), Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124), and Park Gyu-young as No-eul (Pink Guard).

Squid Game season 3, aka the final season, premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.

