Yellowstone star promises spin-off is 'something special'

Dutton Ranch is the name many of us have assumed is the title of the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off revolving around Rip and Beth Dutton. Though according to the star, Cole Hauser, that's actually not the name of the new Taylor Sheridan series.

In an interview with Fox News, he shared "that's not the name of it." And though he didn't elaborate or reveal what the title of the Western is, he did say that "it will feel like a natural extension of what Yellowstone fans already know and love." Now we're very curious to know what the show is called!

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone

All of this is to say that Hauser and his co-star Kelly Reilly, aka Beth, are working very hard to try "to create something special," he continued. The two actors, just like us fans, were hoping to get the spin-off centered around their characters when news first came that Yellowstone season 5 would be the last. Thankfully, everyone got their wish.

Us fans have also been wanting this, so we're glad it's happening. No exact release date has been set yet, though the Yellowstone spin-off apparently not titled Dutton Ranch will premiere sometime in November 2025. With season 5 part 2 of the original series having aired its final episodes in November 2024, that's not much of a gap and wait which is always great for viewers.

Yellowstone season 5

We have been wanting to continue their story, but it's still an interesting choice given where their characters end up by the end of Yellowstone. Following an intense and violent showdown between Beth and Jamie, where she almost lost her life, Rip and Beth decide to move to Dillon, Montana to live out a quiet life compared to all the craziness that happened to them throughout the events of the flagship series with their son Carter.

If there's one thing Sheridan is good at, it's continuously finding intriguing and compelling stories to tell. So I have faith in this show and where he and the writers decide to take the two fan-favorite characters. It's amazing to see just how much the Yellowstone universe has grown, and continues to with so many Sheridan shows at our disposal.

Be on the lookout for Landman season 2, Mayor of Kingstown season 4, and Tulsa King season 3 this year as well. Other Yellowstone spin-offs, Y: Marshalls on CBS and 1944 on Paramount+ are set for next year in 2026. Hold on to your horses, there's plenty more to come!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Rip and Beth Yellowstone spin-off, coming in November 2025 on Paramount+.