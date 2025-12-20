A millennial’s ranking of major streaming services: Are you getting your money's worth?

With a new year rapidly rolling in, it’s time to make a tough decision: which streaming services do I really want to pay for this year? Once upon a time, we had TV guides and several basic cable channels that you could watch (even if your monthly bill wasn’t paid). If you were lucky, maybe your family had a special subscription to premium channels like HBO or Showtime.

Now, it seems like every major “premium” channel has their own streaming service. Then there are studio-based services like Disney+ and Paramount+ that have monopolized many fan favorites and classics. If you’re like me, you can’t afford them all, and companies are getting far more profit-conscious when it comes to allowing subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family.

In other words, something has to go. Yeah, we might get a little FOMO from missing a few shows here and there, but here’s my take on who will give you the most bang for your buck if you simply can’t have it all. Here's a list of rankings from most 'worth it' to least, with a cost breakdown.

1. Netflix

Netflix is one of my non-negotiables and the service I use most frequently. Netflix is guaranteed to stream some of the hottest shows in the country and around the world, so I definitely wouldn’t want to let this subscription go. The Netflix original movies and shows are particularly tough to pass up. Some of the most popular Netflix originals include, Stranger Things, YOU, KPop Demon Hunters, Squid Game, and Wednesday, just to name a few.

Netflix pricing is as follows:

Standard subscription (with ads), $7.99

Standard subscription (no ads), with the option to add a non-household use, $17.99

Premium subscription, which includes up to 6 devices at a time and the option to add two non-household users, $24.99

I have the ad-free standard subscription, and it doesn’t break the bank compared to how often I watch Netflix.

2. Hulu

Hulu is my other non-negotiable, because it allows me to watch shows from all of the major networks, and most of them are not at an extra cost. The downside is waiting a day after the shows air to watch, but I also don’t find it too difficult to fill my schedule with other hobbies while I wait. I do sometimes forget to stay off social media, and have accidentally encountered some spoilers (this ALWAYS happens to me with the American Idol finale!).

There are lots of pricing options for Hulu, so I’ll just highlight the no-bundle, no add-on option:

With ads, $11.99 (There is a student option as well, but that comes with ads too. )

No ads, $18.99

Customers also have the option to bundle with Disney+, ESPN, Live TV, and HBO Max.

Every now and then I get disappointed that I can’t access a particular show that’s not part of my subscription, but overall I’m able to watch all of my favorites: Will Trent, Reasonable Doubt, Only Murders in the Building, Tell Me Lies, Paradise, and dozens more.

Fortunately for me, my dad has a Hulu bundle through our Verizon family plan, so I don’t have to pay for this one! If he didn’t, I’d be willing to pay for it on my own, because I use it that often. The Hulu pricing page does include a note about rising prices for several of the subscriptions.

3. Prime Video

I really enjoy using Prime Video, because the variety and quantity of options come close to how I feel about Netflix. Also, you don’t have to wait too long to see recent movies (although I did wait almost a year for Wicked to stream for free on the app). However, Prime Video can be a little confusing, because some shows are only available with an added subscription.

There are so many bundle options, so I won’t list them all, but they range from $8.99 to $22.99, with the average price being $12-$13. Some channels that you can access with a bundle include Hallmark, Starz, AMC, BritBox, HBO Max and BET. Although I’d love to have access to Hallmark during the holidays, I can typically cope with missing out on some of the other channels, especially if it means saving some money.

4. HBO Max

This streaming service has some great shows, but I find myself preferring the shows on the other apps. Plus, if you really like HBO Max, you can probably get a better deal bundling it with something else. My main regret right now is not being able to watch It: Welcome to Derry.

When we were able to share accounts, I enjoyed watching Insecure and a few other shows. Right now, I don’t always know what I’m missing, so I could do without the app, or wait until I’m with my subscribed family member to watch some shows I’ve been missing.

HBO Max pricing options are as follows:

Standard plan (no ads), $18.49

Premium plan more devices and 4K Ultra HD), $22.99

Overall, the Disney, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle for $19.99 seems to make a lot more sense for consumers.

5. Disney+: Chances are, you're already paying for this

If you’re not paying for this app directly, you likely have it bundled into another service anyway. I also access Disney+ through my bundle subscription with Verizon, but I have to admit that I don’t use it as often as some others. I can access the same shows on Hulu now, but I do love to find family movies on Disney+ to watch with my kids. The classic Disney princess movies can’t be found anywhere else, so I’d probably keep this subscription for that reason alone.

Here's a look at Disney+ pricing:

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads), $29.99

Disney+ and Hulu bundle (no ads), $38.99

Disney, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle, $19.99

There is a promotion until the January 5th for $12.99, and $29.99 respectively for the two Disney+ and Hulu bundles.

6. Paramount+

Some may disagree, but I’ve never had Paramount+, and I don’t really feel the void of not having it. Some Paramount+ exclusives include Tulsa King and Landman, but I am invested in so many similar shows, that I feel like I’m not missing out too much.

One thing I do wish I had Paramount+ for sometimes is the movie exclusives. I haven’t been able to watch Good Burger 2 yet! If you’re also a millennial, you get the Nickelodeon obsession! If you’re a sports fan, Paramount+ might be a non-negotiable for you, but there are also many other apps with sports channel bundles.

Paramount+ pricing is as follows:

Premium subscription (with ads), $7.99

Premium subscription (no adds), $12.99

This app is cheaper than a few of the other streaming services, which might be something to consider if you use it often.

7. Peacock

If there's one show I know I'm missing out on, it's All Her Fault. Before that show premiered, I hadn't come across any other shows that I just had to watch.

Peacock pricing is as follows:

TV channels (with ads), $7.99

More channels and originals (with ads), $10.99

TV channels and originals (no ads), $16.99

Personally, I don’t want to pay almost $20 just to watch one or two shows that I can’t access elsewhere.

8. Apple TV+

I don't have this app, and I also don't feel like I'm missing out. Every now and then I’ll hear about a show, like Ted Lasso, that’s only available on Apple TV+, but it’s not a streaming service that I feel a strong commitment to. Maybe one day I’ll try the free three months to see if I change my mind.

Apple TV+ pricing is as follows:

Basic plan, $12.99

Bundle with Peacock (with ads), $14.99

Bundle with Peacock (no ads), $19.99

Overall Verdict: Get a Bundle!

I still rank Netflix and Hulu as my favorites, but maybe I’m missing out on more than I think! If you were to try to have access to all of these platforms, you could easily be paying 100 bucks a month, which is probably double what we’d pay for a cable subscription in the past.

If want the best deal, definitely consider a bundle that gets you a majority of the apps you enjoy. But if you’re on a strict budget, pick one or two that you know you’ll use the most, and if you feel like you’re missing out on a show from another app, maybe you’ll have to schedule a friend get-together to watch, or try a free trial when the show premieres.