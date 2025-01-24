Outlander season 7 is over, but there's two shows to enjoy during Droughtlander

Today is Friday. And if you were hoping for a new episode of Outlander season 7, unfortunately there won't be one on Starz. That's because the season is officially over as it's a total of 16 episodes. The season 7 finale premiered last week, with a major twist and cliffhanger. Faith might be alive!

I'm very curious to see where this story takes Jamie and Claire in Outlander season 8, which is the final season of the historical drama. Man, time has gone by. Even though the wait between seasons were long over the years, I still can't believe we've almost reached the end. No release date for the eighth season has been shared yet.

So while we wait and get through this one last Droughtlander, there's a couple of shows for us to enjoy. The first is thankfully going on right now, and that's The Couple Next Door starring the king of men, Sam Heughan. Starz will also be releasing prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, this summer. Let's get into more detail about each of these shows below!

Courtesy: Starz

The Couple Next Door

We're starting off with The Couple Next Door first, which is also streaming on Starz, since the psychological thriller has already premiered. As of this writing, only two episodes of the six are out. So while it's a shorter series, at least it will tide us over for a while. The season finale will be released on Feb. 21, 2025.

Heughan plays traffic cop Danny, who's married to fitness instructor Becka. The two have been residents of the typical suburbia neighborhood for years. The routine breaks when a new couple, Evie and Pete, move in. And that routine breaks in more than one way as the foursome grows closer and attractions rise. And that's going to have consequences!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

2025 is slated to have so many awesome premieres and releases, and one of the ones I'm most looking forward to is definitely Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Funny enough, this series is going to be centered around two couples as well. But in a completely different way than we see in The Couple Next Door.

This story is all about Jamie and Claire's parents, respectively. It's been established how Brian and Ellen had an epic love story, though the main series hasn't been able to really get into the details. As for Claire's parents, Henry and Julia, not much is known about them. Even in author Diana Gabaldon's books too!

Starz has released the teaser for the new series, and I can tell you that I am already all up in my feels shipping these two couples, and really excited to see their stories play out onscreen. What's super neat as well is that Brian and Ellen's story of course also includes many characters we've already met. And now we get to see their younger selves including Colum and Dougal, Ned Gowan, Murtagh, Jocasta, and more!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Outlander season 8 and more on Starz!