Bridgerton, The Boys, and House of the Dragon all premiere new episodes this week! (See what else is streaming too)
If there's a definition of a busy and exciting streaming week, then this one is definitely that! Monday, June 10, 2024 to Sunday, June 16, 2024 is packed with new premieres for some of the biggest shows that we've been waiting for. Of course that includes Bridgerton season 3 part 2, The Boys season 4, and House of the Dragon season 2.
The jam-packed week also has four other shows to look forward to that you should be adding to your watch-list as well. Get ready because you're going to need to make a lot of time to get through all this television gold! Here's 7 shows streaming this week for your viewing pleasure.
Jump to:
Love Island USA season 6
Stream Tuesday, June 11 on Peacock
The Love Island franchise is always great for its drama, starting first in the UK and now Love Island USA has become its own fan-favorite. Get ready for the premiere of season 6 on Peacock starting Tuesday, June 11, 2024! This first week there will be a new episode dropping everyday at 9 p.m. ET. After that, one new installment will be released six days a week Thursday through Tuesday. So it'll only be Wednesdays where there's no new episode.
Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix serves as host for the first time, with Iain Stirling narrating once again. Like every season, the sixth installment definitely promises drama, tears, and surprises. The 10 singles on Fiji will face "jaw-dropping revelations, new couples' challenges, and even a few surprise guests," per the synopsis. Get ready!
Presumed Innocent
Stream Wednesday, June 12 on Apple TV+
While not reality TV drama, Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ is one new drama series I'm really looking forward to. And I really don't doubt that the Jake Gyllenhaal-led show will keep us hooked with all the twists and turns sure to come. The 8-episode limited series is centered around the actor's character Rusty Sabich who is a chief deputy prosecutor. When a murder happens, he's the prime suspect of the murder of one of his co-workers, Carolyn. That's because he was having an affair with her, and Rusty was with Carolyn the night of her murder. He insists he's innocent, and didn't kill her. What's the truth?
The upcoming limited series promises the exploration of "obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together," per the synopsis. Joining Gyllenhaal onscreen are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. The first two episodes will be released on premiere day, followed by one installment dropping on the streamer after that. Check out the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 “Bases Loaded” - June 12
- Episode 2 “People vs. Rozat Sabich” - June 12
- Episode 3 “Discovery” - June 19
- Episode 4 “The Burden” - June 26
- Episode 5 “Pregame” - July 3
- Episode 6 “The Elements” - July 10
- Episode 7 “The Witness” - July 17
- Episode 8 - July 24
Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Stream Thursday, June 13 on Netflix
I'm so ready for Bridgerton season 3 part 2 on Netflix! Honestly, he Regency-set show is the one I'm most excited about on this list, even though part 1 hasn't delivered the way I was hoping it would. Though after that steamy carriage scene, now we have Colin and Penelope's engagement to look forward to, as well as the pressure of the Lady Whistledown secret between the couple. With Bridgerton being Bridgerton, I'm sure there's another plot twist or two in store for us as well!
The final four episodes of the 8-episode season all drop on June 13, so no one talk to me on that day please. I'll be in binge-watch mode! The second half will feature their road to marriage, Eloise putting pressure on her former friend to tell Colin the truth, and even what seems to be some conflict between the happy couple. Some of the biggest questions are whether Colin will find out Penelope is Lady Whistledown and if he and the author will really get married by the end of the season. I can't wait! Are you ready?
The Boys season 4
Stream Thursday, June 13 on Prime Video
Another very exciting premiere this week, and for the month of June, is The Boys season 4! Mark. your calendars for June 13 on Prime Video as well. If you're a Bridgerton and The Boys fan, Thursday is going to be a very busy day for you! After its delay due to the writers and actors strikes in summer 2023, it's finally time for us to see what happens next with the Supes. Get ready for 8 action-filled episodes, with the first three dropping on June 13. Then after that, expect only one new installment. Here's the release schedule to help you stay on track:
- Episode 1: "Department of Dirty Tricks" - June 13
- Episode 2: "Life Among the Septics" - June 13
- Episode 3: "We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here" - June 13
- Episode 4: "Wisdom of the Ages" - June 20
- Episode 5: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" - June 27
- Episode 6: "Dirty Business" - July 4
- Episode 7: "The Insider" - July 11
- Episode 8: "Assassination Run" - July 18
The Boys season 4 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, and newcomers Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. What's it all about? Check out the synopsis below:
"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."
House of the Dragon season 2
Stream Sunday, June 16 on Max
And this lovely June week is bringing us yet another huge and highly-anticipated release - House of the Dragon season 2 on Max! I told you it was going to be busy, didn't I? The second installment sees Westeros on the "brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively," per the synopsis. Who will take the Iron Throne and come out the victor? We'll find out soon enough!
Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans all return to reprise their roles. Some of the new cast members for this next chapter in the story include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, and Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull.
Only one episode will be released on June 16, with one new installment dropping weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. There's a total of 8 episodes. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - June 16
- Episode 2 - June 23
- Episode 3 - June 30
- Episode 4 - July 7
- Episode 5 - July 14
- Episode 6 - July 21
- Episode 7 - July 28
- Episode 8 - August 4
Hotel Cocaine
Stream Sunday, June 16 on MGM+
Hotel Cocaine is a new series coming up this week, premiering June 16 on MGM+. There's a total of 8 episodes, with new installments released weekly on Sundays. It is centered around Roman Compte, a "Cuban exile and general manager of the the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s," per the synopsis.
With the hotel being filled with businessmen, politicians, CIA and FBI agents, models, and more, Roman tries to keep things running as he aims to acheive "his own American Dream."The crime thriller stars Danny Pino as the lead. He's joined by Michael Chiklis, Yul Vazquez, Mark Feuerstein, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley, and Laura Gordon.
The Tony Awards 2024
Stream Sunday, June 16 on Paramount+
The 77th annual Tony Awards are almost upon us, and it's a nice change of pace and end to the week from all the dramatic shows coming our way this week. Celebrating and honoring those in the Broadway world, the awards show will air live Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as well as on Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. If you have Paramount+ Essential, you'll have to wait until the next day on Monday, June 17 to tune in.
Ariana DeBose is coming back for hosting duties, taking on the role for the third time. The night will be filled with multiple performances from different onstage shows like Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders. But of course it's the nominees and seeing who wins in each category that's the most exciting part of the night! For a full list of the Tony Awards 2024 nominees, click here.